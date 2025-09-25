Cordon Search in Ahmedguda, Malkajgiri: 50 Bikes, 2 Autos, Car Seized; 4 Offenders Identified

Police conducted a massive cordon and search operation in Ahmedguda under the Dammaisguda municipality on Thursday, seizing several vehicles and identifying habitual offenders.

During the operation, officers took into custody around 50 two-wheelers, two autorickshaws, and one car for verification. Authorities also confirmed that four known offenders were identified as part of the checks.

Malkajgiri DCP Padmaja Reddy, who supervised the exercise, said such cordon and search operations are aimed at ensuring community safety and distinguishing between law-abiding citizens and those with criminal intent. She clarified that vehicles will be returned once the owners produce valid documents at the police station.

The operation saw the participation of Kushaiguda ACP Venkat Reddy along with several Circle Inspectors and other personnel. Police maintained that these surprise checks are part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and instill a sense of security among residents.