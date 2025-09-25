Hyderabad

Cordon Search in Ahmedguda, Malkajgiri: 50 Bikes, 2 Autos, Car Seized; 4 Offenders Identified

Police conducted a massive cordon and search operation in Ahmedguda under the Dammaisguda municipality on Thursday, seizing several vehicles and identifying habitual offenders.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf25 September 2025 - 15:34
Cordon Search in Ahmedguda, Malkajgiri: 50 Bikes, 2 Autos, Car Seized; 4 Offenders Identified
Cordon Search in Ahmedguda, Malkajgiri: 50 Bikes, 2 Autos, Car Seized; 4 Offenders Identified

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Police conducted a massive cordon and search operation in Ahmedguda under the Dammaisguda municipality on Thursday, seizing several vehicles and identifying habitual offenders.

During the operation, officers took into custody around 50 two-wheelers, two autorickshaws, and one car for verification. Authorities also confirmed that four known offenders were identified as part of the checks.

Also Read: Gold Prices Drop in Hyderabad Ahead of Festive Season, Check Latest Rates

Malkajgiri DCP Padmaja Reddy, who supervised the exercise, said such cordon and search operations are aimed at ensuring community safety and distinguishing between law-abiding citizens and those with criminal intent. She clarified that vehicles will be returned once the owners produce valid documents at the police station.

The operation saw the participation of Kushaiguda ACP Venkat Reddy along with several Circle Inspectors and other personnel. Police maintained that these surprise checks are part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and instill a sense of security among residents.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf25 September 2025 - 15:34
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button