Gold Prices Drop in Hyderabad Ahead of Festive Season, Check Latest Rates

Hyderabad: Gold prices recorded a notable dip in Hyderabad on Thursday, offering some relief to buyers ahead of the festive season.

According to market updates, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by ₹800, settling at ₹1,04,900. Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24-carat gold slipped by ₹930 to ₹1,14,440. Silver too remained on the higher side, with one kilogram priced at ₹1,50,000.

Experts note that international gold rates have been witnessing fluctuations in recent weeks, with prices hovering around ₹90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and close to ₹1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold. The dip comes even as the wedding season—traditionally a period of high demand—continues.

Traders caution that gold rates are highly volatile and can change multiple times during the day. The figures released reflect yesterday’s closing prices, and fresh rates for today may open with either a decline or an uptick, depending on global market trends.

With uncertainty in the international bullion market, buyers in Hyderabad are keeping a close watch on daily movements before making purchases.