HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Bathukamma Lake, Calls for Festival-Ready Makeover by 26th

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that the preparations should reflect the dedication of Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, who has committed Bathukamma Lake to the city’s residents.

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the upcoming Bathukamma festival, HYDRAA Commissioner Shri A.V. Ranganath conducted a field-level inspection of Bathukamma Lake on Tuesday night, urging officials to ensure the area is transformed into a stunning visual spectacle by September 26.

During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed the ongoing arrangements for the festival, which is being celebrated across the city. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that the preparations should reflect the dedication of Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, who has committed Bathukamma Lake to the city’s residents.

Senior Congress leader and former MP Shri V. Hanumantha Rao also visited the site and praised HYDRAA’s efforts. Locals who witnessed the preparations expressed admiration, saying that the lake’s transformation made it hard to distinguish reality from a dream. They appreciated the meticulous planning and the government’s decision to entrust Hydra with this responsibility, noting the agency’s successful execution so far.

Following the inspection, Commissioner Ranganath took a boat ride on Bathukamma Lake, accompanied by HYDRAA Admin S.P. Shri R. Sudarshan and Shri Hanumantha Rao. The ride provided an opportunity to closely examine the arrangements and the scenic makeover, as the lake prepares to host large-scale festival celebrations later this week.

HYDRAA officials confirmed that all efforts are being made to ensure the lake and its surroundings are fully ready for the public by the 26th, promising a vibrant and memorable experience for visitors celebrating Bathukamma.

