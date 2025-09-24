Love Marriage Sparks Drama: Young Woman kidnapped by Her Own Parents

Hyderabad: A dramatic incident unfolded in Narsampalli village under Keesara police limits on Wednesday morning, when a young woman was reportedly kidnapped by her own parents amid a continuing family dispute over her love marriage.

According to reports, the woman had married Praveen, a resident of the same village, against the wishes of her parents. The couple had been living separately for the past four months after leaving their homes to marry, sparking tension between the families.

On Wednesday, the situation escalated when the woman’s parents, accompanied by relatives, arrived at Praveen’s home early in the morning. Eyewitnesses said they attacked Praveen, sprayed chili powder, blindfolded their daughter, and took her away forcefully. The incident created widespread alarm and discussion within the village.

Following the kidnapping, Praveen approached the Keesara police and lodged a formal complaint. Acting on the complaint, authorities registered a case against the woman’s parents and have begun an investigation into the matter.

Police have stated that the investigation is ongoing, and they are working to ensure the safe recovery of the young woman while probing the circumstances that led to the kidnapping.