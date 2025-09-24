KTR: “People Expected KCR to Return as CM, But Results Surprised All”

Hyderabad: Telangana’s opposition party BRS has once again taken aim at both the ruling Congress and the BJP, with party working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launching a sharp attack on their policies and political strategies.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, where he welcomed Karimnagar-based doctor couple Rohith Reddy and Goutami Reddy into the party, KTR expressed disappointment over the current state of politics in the state.

Referring to his father and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, KTR said, “The people believed KCR would return as Chief Minister, but unfortunately, things did not turn out the way everyone expected.” He added that despite BRS’s efforts to build Telangana as a “golden state,” the electorate chose differently in many constituencies.

Turning his ire towards the BJP, KTR alleged that the party’s victories were often won in the name of religion rather than development. “In Karimnagar, BJP secured votes by invoking God. They make promises in His name but fail to deliver basic facilities. There isn’t even a proper school or temple in Karimnagar, yet people still voted for them,” he said.

He further pointed out what he described as the BJP’s “double standards” by citing the example of Ayodhya. “Even Lord Ram realized the BJP’s deceit, which is why they were defeated there. But in Karimnagar, the BJP continues to win,” KTR remarked sarcastically.

The BRS leader also targeted the Congress, accusing it of misleading voters. “The people of Hyderabad did not believe the lies of the Congress. But in villages, they were deceived into trusting them,” he stated.

KTR did not spare the Centre either. Raising the issue of GST, he said the Union government was burdening people with taxes while failing to fulfill promises such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-publicized pledge of depositing ₹15 lakh in every citizen’s account.

Reiterating BRS’s commitment to exposing what he called “false promises and betrayals,” KTR said the party would continue to fight for the people of Telangana both inside and outside the Assembly.