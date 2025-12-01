Covasant Opens New AI Innovation Center in Hyderabad; Inaugurated by IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Covasant Technologies has inaugurated its state-of-the-art AI Innovation Center at Atria – International Tech Park, Madhapur, marking a major expansion of the company’s presence in India. The facility was formally opened on Monday by D. Sridhar Babu, Telangana’s Minister for IT and Industries.

Covasant Technologies Chairman and Managing Director C.V. Subramanyam, Special Secretary (IT) Sai Krishna, and Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar also participated in the ceremony.

The newly launched center is designed to accommodate 500 AI engineers initially, with ambitious plans to scale up to 3,000 AI engineers by 2028. The facility will focus on enabling global enterprises to adopt agentic AI technologies responsibly and efficiently, supported by enterprise-grade guardrails.

With existing global offices in Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, London, and Dubai, Covasant’s Hyderabad Innovation Center will serve as a key hub for developing autonomous agentic AI solutions aimed at addressing complex business challenges across industries.

Speaking on the occasion, company officials noted that the center reflects Covasant’s long-term commitment to building advanced AI capabilities in India while supporting global digital transformation initiatives.

The center is expected to further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a leading destination for cutting-edge AI research, engineering, and innovation.