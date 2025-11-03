Telangana

CPI (Maoist) Extends Telangana Ceasefire by Six More Months to Uphold Peace Efforts

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) has announced an extension of its ceasefire in Telangana for another six months.

Mohammed Yousuf3 November 2025 - 21:20
Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Maoist) has announced an extension of its ceasefire in Telangana for another six months. The decision was conveyed through a letter released by the Telangana State Committee of the CPI (Maoist).

The letter stated that several large-scale movements had taken place across Telangana in recent months to sustain a peaceful atmosphere and acknowledged that the state government had responded positively to these initiatives. It recalled that it had initially declared a six-month ceasefire in May this year and that, in line with the aspirations of the people, it had decided to extend it for another six months.

The CPI(M) said, “We are continuing the ceasefire for another six months. During April, May, and June, all parties, public organizations, and social groups in Telangana undertook widespread efforts to maintain peace. The state government also responded accordingly. During the previous six months, we implemented our planned measures to help sustain the peaceful atmosphere. Telangana society desires that this environment continue. Therefore, in accordance with the people’s wishes, we are extending the ceasefire for another six months.”

The Maoist party emphasized its commitment to maintaining peace and urged the Telangana government to continue its cooperative stance. However, the party accused the BJP-led Central government of attempting to disturb the prevailing peace in Telangana. Party’s spokesperson Jagan called upon all political parties, social groups, associations, students, intellectuals, and democrats to “openly resist the Central government’s efforts to disrupt the state’s peace”, it noted.

