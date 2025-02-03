Cristiano Ronaldo Gears Up for Asian Champions League Action Before Milestone Birthday

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 40 on Wednesday, shows few signs of slowing down as he prepares to lead Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr against Al-Wasl in the Asian Football Confederation’s Champions League Elite.

Ronaldo in Top Form Ahead of Birthday

The Portuguese superstar, who joined Al-Nassr in December 2022, is in excellent form, topping the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with 15 goals in 17 appearances. With two group-stage matches remaining, and Al-Nassr already through to the next phase, Ronaldo will look to replicate his impressive league form in the continental tournament, giving his team a strong chance to claim their first-ever Asian championship title.

Coach Pioli Hopes for Victory Against Al-Wasl

Ahead of the crucial match against Al-Wasl, Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli emphasized the importance of the game, stating, “The best birthday gift for Ronaldo is to achieve victory against Al-Wasl. It is an important match for us, and we want the three points.”

Al-Nassr Strengthened by Duran’s Arrival

Ronaldo’s quest for an Asian title has been further bolstered by Al-Nassr’s recent signing of Jhon Duran from English Premier League club Aston Villa for a reported $79 million. The Colombian forward has been registered in time to play against Al-Wasl, and Pioli is optimistic about his contribution, saying, “Duran is in good shape. We will decide how best to use him.”

Injury Concerns and Squad Absences

Al-Nassr will be without former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte due to personal reasons, while there are injury concerns for another defender, Ali Lajami, as well as Portuguese midfielder Otavio.

Al-Nassr’s Group Stage Position

Currently sitting in third place in the 12-team group, Al-Nassr trails Saudi rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, both of whom remain unbeaten after six games. Despite the challenges, the team remains hopeful of advancing further in the competition.

Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli: Strong Competitors in the Tournament

Al-Hilal, the most successful club in the Asian Champions League with four continental titles, is aiming to defend its title despite losing Neymar to an injury. Coach Jorge Jesus expressed the team’s focus on victory, stating, “Our ambitions are always to win at home and in Asia.”

Meanwhile, Al-Ahli, which boasts former Premier League stars such as Riyad Mahrez and Ivan Toney, is also a strong contender for the title. Currently second in the group, they will face Al-Sadd in Qatar.

Tight Competition in the Western Zone

The competition in the western zone remains intense, with all 12 teams still in the race for the top eight spots that will secure progression to the knockout stages. The eastern zone will resume next week, adding to the excitement of the tournament.