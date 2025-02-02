India Clinches T20I Series 4-1 After Crushing England by 150 Runs in Final Match

Mumbai: Abhishek Sharma led from the front as India crushed England by a massive 150 runs in the fifth and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium, clinching the series 4-1 on Sunday. Sharma’s explosive 135 off just 54 balls powered India to a huge total of 247 for 9.

Sharma’s Blazing Century Powers India to Massive Total

After being asked to bat first, Abhishek Sharma took center stage, hitting seven boundaries and 13 sixes. His blistering knock included the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian, reaching the milestone in just 37 balls, only two balls shy of Rohit Sharma’s record. Sharma’s blazing innings helped India post a daunting total, with support from Shivam Dube (30) and Tilak Varma (24).

Bowlers Deliver as India Dismantles England’s Chase

India’s bowlers then followed up with an outstanding performance to dismantle England’s chase. Mohammed Shami (3/25), Varun Chakravarthy (2/25), Shivam Dube (2/11), and Abhishek Sharma (2/3) wreaked havoc on England’s batting line-up, as they were bowled out for just 97 runs in 10.3 overs.

England Struggles Against India’s Dominant Performance

England’s top scorer, Phil Salt, managed only 55 runs, while the rest of the batting crumbled under pressure. India’s bowlers restricted England with clinical precision, and the match ended with India securing a comfortable victory with 9.3 overs to spare.

India Clinch T20I Series 4-1 with All-Round Display

India’s dominant all-round performance sealed their 4-1 victory in the series, with Abhishek Sharma’s fiery century leading the charge and the bowlers ensuring there was no way back for England. The victory underlined India’s supremacy in the format, with both bat and ball contributing to a memorable series win.

Brief Scores: