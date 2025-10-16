Cyberabad Police Recover 1,061 Stolen Phones Worth Rs. 3.2 Crore, Return to Owners

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police, under the leadership of DCP Crimes A. Muthyam Reddy, have recovered 1,061 stolen and lost mobile phones worth Rs.3.20 crore within 45 days during the 9th phase of recovery operations. The phones were traced using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and handed over to their owners at a ceremony held at the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s Office.

Zone-wise recoveries are: Madhapur – 240, Balanagar – 188, Medchal – 195, Rajendranagar – 233 and Shamshabad – 205.

DCP Muthyam Reddy urged the public to promptly report lost phones through the CEIR portal or at the nearest police station, stressing the system’s role in preventing misuse through IMEI blocking. He also advised citizens to beware of the cyber frauds and use the 1930 helpline or cybercrime.gov.in for complaints.

ADCP K. Ram Kumar noted that mobile thefts are rising and urged the users to secure their devices and report losses immediately.

Since 2023, Cyberabad police have recovered 13,423 phones, with Telangana leading the country in mobile recoveries. Grateful citizens shared their appreciation for the prompt action of the police in tracing their lost phones. DCP Muthyam Reddy commended ADCP Ram Kumar, ACP K. Nageshwar Rao, and CCS Inspectors from all zones and other staff concerned for their dedicated efforts in the successful operation.