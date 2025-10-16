TGSPDCL Introduces Pole-Mounted Transformers to Modernize Hyderabad’s Power Distribution

Hyderabad: To modernize the electricity distribution system in Greater Hyderabad, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has undertaken new initiatives. Acting on the suggestions of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, the authorities have introduced innovative changes in the method of installing transformers in the city.

Until now, most distribution transformers were installed close to ground level along the roadsides. This arrangement caused inconvenience to pedestrians, and the accumulation of garbage and plastic waste around the transformers often created hazardous conditions. In some instances, short circuits and electricity leakages led to accidents.

Also Read: Students Rejoice: Telangana and Andhra Schools to Get 3-Day Diwali Holiday

To overcome these problems, TGSPDCL has introduced a new technical method called the Pole-Mounted Distribution Transformer system. In this new approach, an iron structure is fixed approximately 10 feet above the ground on the electric pole, and the transformer is mounted on it. This setup keeps the transformer safely above ground level, ensuring that pedestrian movement is not obstructed.

Additionally, since garbage and waste materials cannot accumulate around the transformer, safety standards are significantly improved. Furthermore, this system reduces installation costs, as it eliminates the need for large concrete foundations.

TGSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director, Musharraf Faruqui, inspected a model pole-mounted distribution transformer installed at the Amberpet police lines and provided necessary suggestions. He instructed that this method should be adopted for all new transformer installations.

During this visit, director Dr. Narasimhulu, chief engineer (metro) Prabhakar, superintending engineer Venkanna, and other officials were present.