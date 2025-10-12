India

‘Deeply hurt and distraught’: Kharge writes to wife of Haryana IPS officer who committed suicide

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, the wife of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who died by suicide, extending support in her pursuit of justice and describing the tragedy as one that stemmed from "bias and discriminatory attitudes".

Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum12 October 2025 - 16:24
'Deeply hurt and distraught': Kharge writes to wife of Haryana IPS officer who committed suicide
'Deeply hurt and distraught': Kharge writes to wife of Haryana IPS officer who committed suicide

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, the wife of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who died by suicide, extending support in her pursuit of justice and describing the tragedy as one that stemmed from “bias and discriminatory attitudes”.

In his letter to Amneet Kumar, Kharge said he was “deeply pained, shaken, and rendered speechless” after learning that her husband, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y. Puran Kumar, had taken his own life while “struggling against social prejudices and injustices”.

“As I write this letter to you, I am speechless, deeply hurt and distraught. Your husband, ADGP Y. Puran Kumar, a senior IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, took his own life while battling social prejudices and inequities. Learning of this incident deeply hurts me,” he wrote.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh to address heads of UN peacekeeping troops from 32 nations

“In my long experience, I have witnessed many incidents closely, but this tragic incident, caused by bias and discriminatory thinking, has deeply pained me and all my colleagues fighting for social justice. While we are proud to have planted our flag on the moon, it is shameful that we have failed to empower those on whom the Constitution has entrusted the responsibility of alleviating the suffering and pain of the people,” he added.

Kharge assured Amneet Kumar of his solidarity during this period of grief, saying, “We all stand with you in this hour of grief. The questions he raised will reach a decisive conclusion. You, too, need to have great patience and courage.”

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had earlier written a letter to Amneet P. Kumar, saying the death of the senior IPS officer was a grim reminder that the “prejudiced and biased” attitudes of those in positions of authority often deprive even the most senior officers of social justice.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Saturday transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, one of the officers against whom Amneet P. Kumar had been seeking action for allegedly abetting her husband’s suicide.

Tags
Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum12 October 2025 - 16:24
Photo of Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum specializes in national, international, and real estate Content Writing. Known for her investigative skills and attention to detail, she has authored impactful reports on real estate trends and global socio-political issues, contributing to reputed national dailies.
Back to top button