Delay in Scholarship Release Under Reimbursement of Tuition Fee Scheme Puts Students’ Future at Risk

The delay in the release of scholarships under the Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF) Scheme has put the future of numerous students, particularly from the Muslim community, at risk.

Many students are facing severe hardship in pursuing higher education and securing jobs due to colleges withholding their original educational certificates.

ASEEM and SIO Telangana have received multiple complaints from students regarding these issues, urging the Hon’ble Chief Minister to intervene and resolve the situation by releasing the scholarships and directing colleges to return the original certificates to the students.

Impact of Scholarship Delays on Students

Students who completed their education 1-2 years ago are now unable to pursue further studies or secure employment because their original educational certificates have been detained by colleges. The delay in scholarship disbursement under the RTF scheme is the primary cause behind this issue. Many colleges are pressuring students to clear their fees in order to release their certificates, putting additional financial strain on the students and their families.

The delay in fee reimbursement has resulted in a loss of academic years for these students, impacting their career prospects and contributing to significant financial and administrative difficulties for colleges. These delays have created barriers to students’ education and employment opportunities, which is detrimental to their future.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Scholarship Scheme Budget and Applications Data

According to the Minorities Welfare Department, Telangana, the following information on the budget and applications under the RTF scheme has been provided:

BUDGET:

Year Budget Allocated (in Crores) Released (in Crores) Expenditure (in Crores) 2022-23 200.00 200.00 117.45 2023-24 236.00 236.00 120.30 2024-25 300.00 225.00 41.86

APPLICATIONS:

Year Received Applications Sanctioned Applications 2022-23 1,63,809 7,927 2023-24 1,54,725 40 2024-25 1,21,805 0

Broken Promises and Growing Concerns

The Congress party, during its election campaign, promised to address the needs of students from minority and backward communities, particularly by ensuring the timely release of scholarships. However, even a year after the formation of the current government, this critical issue remains unresolved. The continued delay in the release of scholarships is a violation of the right to education and is adversely affecting the well-being of students and their families.

Also Read: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao Launches Telangana’s Largest Agri Show, KISAN 2025

The situation also threatens to increase the dropout rate in higher education within the Muslim community, ultimately hindering its overall development. The alarming drop in the number of sanctioned applications in 2023-24 and the complete lack of sanctioned applications for 2024-25 highlight the severity of this issue.

Urgent Demands for Immediate Action

In light of these ongoing challenges, we demand:

The Hon’ble Chief Minister intervene and issue an order to immediately release the post-matric scholarships under the RTF scheme to resolve this issue. Direct colleges not to withhold the original educational certificates of students, allowing them to pursue further studies or employment without further delay.

The timely resolution of this issue is crucial to ensuring the educational and professional futures of these students and addressing the challenges they are currently facing.