Delhi CM Atishi Booked for Violating Model Code of Conduct, Supporters Attack Police

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been booked for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during her election campaign, with another case filed against her supporters for obstructing government work and attacking police officers.

The incident has sparked controversy and political statements, highlighting the tense atmosphere surrounding the Delhi Assembly Elections, which are set to take place on February 5.

Two Cases Filed Against Delhi CM Atishi and Supporters

The Delhi Police registered two separate cases on Tuesday following an incident in which CM Atishi’s convoy of approximately 10 vehicles, carrying 50 to 60 supporters, arrived at Fateh Singh Marg.

Police officers informed Atishi that she was violating the MCC and requested her to return, as campaigning activities had officially ended, and the MCC was in effect. Despite this, Atishi refused to comply with the request.

As a result, a case was filed against Atishi based on a complaint lodged by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Chief Minister, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Kalkaji seat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, responded by slamming the Delhi Police and the ECI, accusing them of partisan behavior.

Atishi Criticizes ECI and Delhi Police

Following the registration of the case, CM Atishi took to social media to criticize the actions of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission. She alleged that her political opponent, Ramesh Bidhuri, and his family were openly violating the Model Code of Conduct without facing any consequences. Atishi expressed her frustration in a post on the social media platform X, where she accused the ECI of failing to act against these violations.

She wrote: “The Election Commission is also amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji’s family members are openly violating the Model Code of Conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and @ECISVEEP, and they filed a case against me! Rajiv Kumar ji: How much will you ruin the electoral process?”

In addition to CM Atishi’s legal troubles, the BJP candidate for the Kalkaji seat, Ramesh Bidhuri, has faced legal action as well.

His nephew, Manish Bidhuri, was booked under the Representation of the People Act for alleged violations during the election campaign. This adds to the ongoing tensions between political parties in the run-up to the elections.

Delhi Assembly Election Campaign Ends Amid Controversies

The campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Monday, with 699 candidates competing for the 70 constituencies. The elections are being seen as a crucial test for the AAP, which has governed Delhi for the past ten years.

The results will not only determine the future of the AAP in the national capital but also the BJP’s prospects for the next five years, and whether the Congress will make a significant comeback in Delhi.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 5, and the results are scheduled to be declared on February 8. With such a highly contested race, the political atmosphere is charged, and incidents like the one involving CM Atishi and her supporters are only adding to the tension surrounding the elections.