Delhi CM Atishi Accuses LG V.K. Saxena of Failing to Address Toxicity in Yamuna

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has strongly criticized Lieutenant-Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena over the growing issue of toxic contamination in the Yamuna River.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, the CM accused the LG of spreading a “false narrative” about the situation and failing to take decisive action in addressing the dangerous levels of toxins in the river that are impacting water quality in the national capital.

The sharp remarks from Atishi come just a day after LG Saxena expressed concerns over comments made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who had alleged that the Haryana government was deliberately poisoning the Yamuna River by releasing untreated water into the waterway.

Saxena had suggested that CM Atishi should rise above “narrow politics” and criticized her for not condemning Kejriwal’s statement, which he claimed could lead to tensions between neighboring states.

In her response, Atishi vehemently rejected Saxena’s claims and turned the focus back on the real issue: the dangerously high ammonia levels in Delhi’s drinking water.

She pointed out that despite the alarming levels of toxins, including ammonia, the water was still being supplied to Delhi residents.

Ammonia contamination is known to cause serious health issues, such as organ damage and developmental problems, especially for children and vulnerable populations.

In her letter to the LG, Atishi said, “Instead of addressing the pressing issue of dangerously high ammonia levels in Delhi’s water, you have placed baseless accusations and peddled a false narrative to deflect from your utter failure in fulfilling your responsibilities.”

She further questioned Saxena’s ability to fulfill his duties as the LG and suggested that if he was incapable of doing so, he should step aside to make room for someone more committed to serving the public’s interests.

Delhi CM Atishi Slams LG for Prioritizing Politics Over Public Health

CM Atishi didn’t hold back in her criticism of Saxena, claiming that he had “bowed to his political interest instead of prioritizing public interest.”

She noted that despite his awareness of the harmful effects of high ammonia levels in drinking water, he had not taken any meaningful action to address the problem.

The Delhi Jal Board, which is under Saxena’s control, failed to demonstrate any urgency or effective response to the crisis, Atishi charged, accusing him of putting political considerations above the welfare of Delhi’s residents.

Atishi also dismissed the LG’s claims that her government was engaging in “narrow politics” regarding the issue of water contamination. She urged Saxena to stop following the orders of his political masters, namely the BJP, and instead focus on safeguarding public health.

“Your actions suggest that you are more focused on political agendas than ensuring the safety and well-being of the people you swore to serve,” she wrote.

Blame Game Intensifies Over Toxicity in Yamuna River

The controversy over the contamination of the Yamuna River has become a focal point in Delhi’s political scene, with multiple parties engaging in a blame game over the source of the pollution.

AAP has accused the BJP-led Haryana government of deliberately discharging untreated water into the Yamuna to sabotage Delhi’s water supply and destabilize the city’s water resources.

In response to the accusations, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini strongly denied the allegations, calling them baseless and defamatory. He even threatened legal action against AAP leaders for spreading what he termed “blatant lies.”

The conflict over the Yamuna’s contamination took another twist when Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit expressed surprise at the lack of action by Haryana Police against AAP leaders for making such inflammatory remarks.

The ongoing political feud has further intensified the urgency to address the pollution crisis in the Yamuna, which has raised serious concerns over the safety of the river and its water supply to Delhi.

Urgency in Addressing the Toxicity Crisis

Amidst the political bickering, residents of Delhi are left grappling with the pressing issue of toxic contamination in their drinking water. The dangerously high levels of ammonia in the water supply have raised alarm among health experts and environmentalists, who warn that prolonged exposure to such water could lead to severe health complications.

The lack of swift action by the authorities has left many residents frustrated and concerned for their well-being.

Atishi’s letter to the LG underscores the urgency of the situation and calls for immediate action to address the contamination of the Yamuna River and ensure clean, safe drinking water for Delhiites.

With both political parties blaming each other for the crisis, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming weeks, but one thing is clear: the residents of Delhi deserve prompt and decisive action to tackle the growing environmental crisis threatening their health and safety.