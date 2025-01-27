Arvind Kejriwal Announces Guarantees in AAP Manifesto Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), unveiled the party’s manifesto titled “Kejriwal ki Guarantee” in preparation for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, 2025.

During the manifesto launch, Kejriwal took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of copying AAP’s signature promise-based governance model.

AAP’s 15 Guarantees for Delhi: Key Highlights

The AAP manifesto outlines 15 key guarantees aimed at strengthening welfare, infrastructure, and quality of life for Delhi’s residents.

These guarantees are positioned as a reaffirmation of AAP’s commitment to public welfare, with a heavy focus on economic support, women’s empowerment, and infrastructural improvements.

Job Creation for Delhi Residents

As the first guarantee, Kejriwal promised robust job creation initiatives tailored to meet the employment needs of the people in Delhi, addressing one of the capital’s most pressing concerns. Mahila Samman Yojana – Financial Support for Women

Under the second guarantee, the AAP promises to provide Rs 2,100 per month to women through the Mahila Samman Yojana, a financial assistance initiative designed to empower and uplift women economically. Free Healthcare for Senior Citizens

The third guarantee, known as the Sanjeevani Yojana, assures free healthcare services for senior citizens, offering much-needed support to the elderly population in Delhi. Waiver of Hiked Water Bills

Addressing the issue of rising utility costs, the AAP guarantees the waiver of outstanding “hiked” water bills, ensuring relief to households burdened by high water charges. Round-the-Clock Clean Drinking Water

The fifth guarantee includes ensuring a 24/7 supply of clean drinking water to every household in the national capital, a critical step toward improving the basic amenities available to residents. Yamuna River Cleanup and Road Development

AAP has committed to cleaning the polluted Yamuna River and making Delhi’s roads world-class. These infrastructure improvements are aimed at boosting both the environment and urban development. Babasaheb Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana

In an effort to support students from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), AAP promises scholarships for overseas studies through the Babasaheb Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana, further promoting education among underprivileged communities. Free Transportation for Students and Discounts for Male Students

Male students will benefit from free bus rides, along with a 50% discount on metro fares. This initiative is part of AAP’s broader vision to make education more accessible and reduce travel expenses for students. Support for Religious Leaders

AAP’s manifesto includes a provision for Rs 18,000 in monthly financial aid for priests and Gurudwara Granthis, offering support to the religious community for their essential services. Extension of Free Electricity and Water to Tenants

The party pledges to extend its free electricity and water benefits to tenants, a group often left out of welfare schemes in the city. Support for Auto and Cab Drivers

Recognizing the vital role of transport workers, AAP promises financial assistance to auto and cab drivers, along with a commitment to enhancing their working conditions. Financial Assistance for Daughters’ Weddings

In another important promise, AAP guarantees Rs 1 lakh for the weddings of daughters in economically weaker sections, supporting families in one of the most significant life events. Insurance for Families

AAP also promises Rs 10 lakh in insurance coverage for families, providing financial security in case of emergencies or unforeseen events. Safety Enhancements for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs)

As part of its focus on community safety, AAP guarantees funding for RWAs to hire security guards and address local safety concerns, improving neighborhood security across the capital. Continued Free Welfare Schemes

Kejriwal assured that AAP’s existing welfare schemes, which already provide benefits worth approximately Rs 25,000 per month to Delhi residents, will continue under the party’s governance if they win the election. These schemes have been a key part of AAP’s success in Delhi, garnering widespread support from residents.

AAP’s Contrast with BJP’s Position

Kejriwal’s manifesto launch was also an opportunity to criticize the BJP for allegedly copying AAP’s governance model, especially its focus on promises and guarantees.

He emphasized that while AAP guarantees are fulfilled, the BJP has failed to meet its promises.

Kejriwal further questioned the BJP’s stance on AAP’s free welfare schemes, urging Delhi residents to consider the consequences if the BJP were to discontinue these programs. According to Kejriwal, the BJP’s potential to halt these schemes could cause significant hardship to the people of Delhi.

Political Implications of the Delhi Elections

The Delhi Assembly elections, set for February 5, are viewed as a referendum on AAP’s governance model, which prioritizes free welfare schemes and infrastructure development.

The results, scheduled for February 8, will be a critical indicator of the people’s support for AAP’s promises of welfare, job creation, and infrastructure upgrades, in contrast to the BJP’s approach.

With the BJP promising to disrupt the status quo, the upcoming election is expected to be a high-stakes contest. Both parties will fight for dominance in the Delhi Assembly, making these elections one of the most fiercely contested in recent history.