AAP’s Middle-Class Manifesto: Kejriwal Makes 7 Demands from the Centre

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi’s Chief Minister, on Wednesday unveiled the party’s manifesto dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by India’s middle class.

The manifesto outlines seven key demands to the Central Government, emphasizing the need for substantial policy shifts to alleviate the struggles of this “most victimized” segment of society.

AAP’s Seven Demands from the Centre

During his video address, Kejriwal criticized the Centre’s neglect of the middle class and presented a comprehensive list of demands aimed at improving their quality of life. The demands include:

Increased Budget for Education: A significant hike in the national education budget to improve access and quality. Nationwide Cap on Private School Fees: Implementing a limit to curb the arbitrary hikes by private educational institutions. Scholarships and Subsidies: Financial assistance for higher education to ensure accessibility for middle-class students. Health Budget Hike: A robust increase in health funding to improve public healthcare facilities. Tax Removal on Health Insurance Premiums: Eliminating GST on health insurance to reduce financial strain on families. Income Tax Relief: Raising the income tax exemption limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to provide greater disposable income. Restoration of Railway Concessions: Reinstating the 50% travel concession for senior citizens on railways.

“This is our manifesto for the middle class,” said Kejriwal, emphasizing that these measures could significantly ease the burden on this vital demographic.

Tax Terrorism and Middle-Class Struggles

Kejriwal accused successive governments of using the middle class as a financial crutch, describing them as “the government’s ATM.” He stated, “The middle class is the backbone of the nation, tirelessly contributing to its progress. Yet, their dreams remain unfulfilled due to excessive taxation.”

He pointed out that individuals earning Rs 10-12 lakh annually lose nearly 50% of their income to various taxes, including GST on essential items like milk and curd. This financial strain has pushed young middle-class couples to delay starting families, fearing they cannot afford the associated costs, and is even driving emigration.

Rising Emigration Among the Middle Class

Kejriwal highlighted the alarming trend of emigration among the middle class. “In 2020, 85,000 Indians left the country. By 2023, this number had tripled to 2,26,219. It’s heartbreaking to see our talented youth, who could be shaping India’s future, contributing to other nations instead,” he remarked.

AAP’s Pro-Middle-Class Policies in Delhi

Drawing attention to his government’s track record, Kejriwal contrasted AAP’s policies with the Centre’s approach. “In Delhi, we have consistently reinvested public money into the welfare of the people,” he said. Notable initiatives include:

Transforming Education : State-run schools were upgraded to world-class standards, resulting in over four lakh students shifting from private to government schools.

: State-run schools were upgraded to world-class standards, resulting in over four lakh students shifting from private to government schools. Regulating Private Schools : Arbitrary fee hikes were stopped, and excess charges were refunded to parents.

: Arbitrary fee hikes were stopped, and excess charges were refunded to parents. Healthcare Improvements: Modern hospitals and clinics were built, significantly reducing the burden on middle-class families.

Kejriwal reiterated that these measures have empowered the middle class by addressing their primary concerns in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

A Call for Inclusive Policies

Kejriwal’s manifesto is a clarion call for prioritizing the middle class in national policymaking. By addressing tax reforms, educational opportunities, and healthcare accessibility, he believes the government can uplift this essential demographic and ensure their aspirations are met.