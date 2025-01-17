Arvind Kejriwal Writes to PM Modi Seeking Discount for Delhi Metro Students

New Delhi: In a significant move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to provide a 50% discount to students traveling on the Delhi Metro.

The proposal, aimed at reducing the financial burden on Delhi’s students, has drawn attention just weeks before the crucial elections set for February 5, 2025.

Kejriwal’s Request for Financial Relief for Students

In his letter to PM Modi, Kejriwal highlighted that Delhi’s school and college students heavily rely on the Delhi Metro for their daily commute. He proposed that both the central and Delhi governments share the financial burden of the Metro services to allow students to benefit from a 50% discount on metro travel.

Kejriwal pointed out that since the Delhi Metro is a joint venture between the central and Delhi governments, the expenses should be equally divided between the two entities, thereby enabling the provision of the proposed discount.

Kejriwal’s letter, which he shared on social media in Hindi, stated, “I am writing this letter to draw your attention to an important matter concerning the school and college students of Delhi. Students of Delhi largely depend on the Metro to reach their school or college.

To reduce the financial burden on students, I propose to provide 50 percent concessions to students in Delhi Metro.”

AAP’s Plan to Make Bus Travel Free for Students

In addition to requesting a metro discount, Kejriwal also outlined plans for the AAP government to make bus travel completely free for students in Delhi.

This initiative is part of the party’s ongoing efforts to ease the financial burden on students, who rely on public transport to attend their educational institutions. Kejriwal’s government has been actively promoting various welfare schemes aimed at improving the quality of life for Delhi residents, and this new proposal adds to that list of initiatives.

He further emphasized in the letter, “Delhi Metro is a 50:50 collaboration project between the Delhi government and the Central government. Therefore, the expenditure on this should be borne half by the Delhi government and the Central government.”

This would ensure that both governments contribute to the financial relief for students, making education-related travel more affordable for them.

The Proposal Amidst Delhi Assembly Election Campaign

The timing of Kejriwal’s proposal is notable, as it comes just weeks before the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, 2025. The political landscape in the national capital is heating up with all major parties—AAP, BJP, and Congress—making various promises to win over voters.

Kejriwal’s letter to the Prime Minister, and his proposal to reduce transport costs for students, could be seen as an effort to further solidify his party’s position ahead of the elections.

The AAP, which is aiming for a third consecutive term in power, has already promised several welfare schemes, including free healthcare for senior citizens and monthly financial assistance of Rs 18,000 for priests in temples and granthis in gurudwaras.

The party has also proposed the Mahila Samman Yojana, which is expected to benefit women in the city.

BJP and Congress Make Their Own Promises to Delhi Voters

Meanwhile, other political parties are also ramping up their efforts to appeal to Delhi’s voters. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been a major contender in the national capital, has promised the continuation of existing welfare schemes and subsidies, including up to 300 free units of electricity for households and 500 free units for religious places.

Additionally, the BJP has pledged free bus rides for students and senior citizens, alongside a financial assistance scheme for women.

The Congress Party, which has been making a comeback in Delhi’s political scene, has also rolled out a series of promises aimed at addressing various voter concerns.

Congress has pledged to provide Rs 500 LPG cylinders, free ration kits, and free electricity for households consuming up to 300 units. To appeal to women voters, Congress has also promised a monthly aid of Rs 2,500 under the “Pyari Didi Yojana.”

Why the Delhi Metro Discount Proposal is Important

The proposal for a 50% discount on Delhi Metro travel is particularly significant, as it aims to reduce the financial burden on students who rely on the metro to travel long distances for education.

With the rising costs of living and education, many students find it increasingly difficult to afford transportation costs. Kejriwal’s move is seen as a proactive step towards addressing these concerns and making public transportation more affordable for the youth.

Moreover, the Delhi Metro, which is one of the largest and most advanced metro systems in the country, plays a crucial role in the daily lives of Delhiites.

Offering financial relief to students can have a direct positive impact on their access to education, while also potentially easing the pressure on families struggling with rising transportation costs.