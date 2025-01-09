AAP, BJP Spar Over Jat Quota; Kejriwal Vows to Contest Only from One Seat

New Delhi: AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reignited the debate over job quotas for Jats in Central government institutions, dismissing rumors that he might contest elections from two seats amid fears of losing the New Delhi constituency.

BJP Criticizes Kejriwal’s Stand

The BJP dismissed Kejriwal’s support for Jat quotas as a political gimmick. BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused him of misleading the Jat community, stating, “Jats are already in the OBC list of Delhi. Kejriwal should explain how many jobs he has given to Jats in Delhi in the last 10 years.”

Also Read: Sandeep Dikshit Files Defamation Case Against AAP’s Atishi and Sanjay Singh Over ‘Funding’ Allegations

Kejriwal’s Demand for Jat Inclusion in Central OBC List

Kejriwal announced that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the inclusion of Jats and five other communities already listed in Delhi’s OBC category in the Central OBC list.

“This step will create opportunities for Jats in Central government jobs and educational institutions, including Delhi University colleges, Safdarjung, RML, and AIIMS medical colleges, as well as employment in Delhi Police, NDMC, and DDA,” Kejriwal said.

He further accused PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of making empty promises to Jats about their inclusion in the Central OBC list on four occasions without any progress.

Kejriwal Clarifies Election Strategy

Amid speculations about his candidacy, Kejriwal clarified he would contest from only one seat. “I will fight only from one seat,” he stated, addressing concerns that he might seek a safer constituency in addition to the New Delhi seat.

His BJP opponent, Parvesh Verma, had previously claimed that Kejriwal feared defeat and might avoid running from the New Delhi constituency.

Criticism of Rivals and Election Positioning

Kejriwal also targeted his Congress rival, Sandeep Dikshit, labeling him a “BJP pawn” and dismissing threats of a defamation case.

Positioning the upcoming elections as a direct battle between AAP and BJP, Kejriwal said, “This is an AAP versus BJP election, not a fight involving the INDIA bloc.” He expressed gratitude to Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Uddhav Thackeray for their support, emphasizing that this election was about his party’s vision versus BJP’s policies.