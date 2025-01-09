Sandeep Dikshit Files Defamation Case Against AAP’s Atishi and Sanjay Singh Over ‘Funding’ Allegations

New Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit, senior Congress leader and candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, filed defamation cases against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday.

The legal action follows allegations made by Atishi and Singh accusing him of receiving “financial support” from the BJP during a recent press conference.

Atishi and Sanjay Singh had claimed that the BJP was financially supporting Congress candidates in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections. Atishi stated, “Sandeep Dikshit and the Congress candidate from Jangpura, Farhad Suri, are receiving BJP support. It’s now evident that Congress has a nexus with BJP in Delhi elections.”

Also Read: Three Girls Die in Tragic Hut Fire in Damoh, CM Yadav Condoles Death

Sanjay Singh also weighed in, stating, “In the Lok Sabha elections, AAP campaigned for Congress as part of the INDIA bloc’s strategy. Yet, Congress appears to be working against the alliance’s spirit. It seems their candidates and funding are coming directly from the BJP.”

Dikshit Responds to ‘Baseless’ Allegations

Reacting to the allegations, Sandeep Dikshit dismissed them as “baseless.” In a statement to IANS, he said, “Just a few days ago, Atishi claimed that Farhad Suri and I took crores of rupees in cash from the BJP. Such a claim implies that I am a criminal and should be facing investigations under PMLA, ED, and the Prevention of Corruption Act. At that time, I demanded evidence, but none was provided.”

He added, “Now, I am filing both civil and criminal defamation cases against her. At the press conference, both Atishi and Sanjay Singh were present. I had already warned them to either provide evidence or face legal consequences.”

Dikshit Contests Delhi Assembly Elections

Sandeep Dikshit, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, is contesting the New Delhi Assembly seat against former Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and BJP candidate Parvesh Verma.

INDIA Bloc’s Support in Delhi Assembly Elections

When asked about the support of INDIA bloc parties for AAP in the Delhi Assembly elections, Dikshit clarified that the alliance was never intended for state-level politics. He stated, “The INDIA bloc was formed at the national level. It was never stated that it would hold specific significance at the state level. Now, which party supports whom is their prerogative.”

He further explained, “At the national level, every party wants to rally under the leadership of Congress. However, at the state level, some parties might feel that supporting Congress could weaken their own position. This might explain why they are standing against Congress in Delhi.”

Defamation Cases and the Delhi Election Dynamics

The defamation cases filed by Dikshit have added a new layer to the political dynamics of the Delhi Assembly elections, highlighting ongoing tensions within the INDIA bloc at the state level. These legal actions underscore the high-stakes nature of the election and the accusations being exchanged between political rivals.