Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates Raksha Bandhan with schoolgirls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children from across the city as excited girls tied the sacred Rakhi thread on her wrists amid celebrations and fun, an official said.

Sharing her experience, Chief Minister Gupta on social media platform X said, “The joy of festivals among children is exceptional. Today, I celebrated Raksha Bandhan with my dear little friends who came from different parts of Delhi.”

“They tied so many Rakhis with immense love, fed me sweets to their heart’s content, and then began unlimited chatter, laughter, and heaps of mischief,” she added.

“My children, this love of yours is no less than a blessing for me. May your smiles always bloom like this, may every opportunity come your way in your dreams, and may Delhi always remain safe and full of possibilities for you,” she said on X.

“Today, there are so many Rakhis on my wrist and heaps of your love in my heart,” she added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s Rakhi celebrations with school girls came a day after she launched the ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’, under which eligible women will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

She distributed approval and verification letters to thousands of women beneficiaries and formally initiated the process for transferring the monthly assistance into their bank accounts.

Extending her greetings to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana had now reached the doorsteps of women across the national capital.

“This Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, which has reached the doorsteps of all my sisters across Delhi today — for this, while expressing my deepest gratitude from the bottom of my heart to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to that mother, and to all of you, I wish you all the very best for your future,” CM Gupta added.

The Chief Minister said the scheme had received a significant response since its launch earlier this month, with more than nine lakh women registering to avail its benefits.

“We (Delhi government) launched this scheme on August 1; since then, 9,22,000 sisters have registered their names under this scheme. Today, under this Rs 2,500 monthly Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, we have officially handed over verification and approval certificates to the first 2,500 sisters, who are the initial beneficiaries to receive the benefits of this scheme,” she added.