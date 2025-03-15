Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma Pay Tributes to Sahib Singh Verma on Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma paid tribute to former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

As part of the commemoration, Verma also conducted a ‘havan’ during a prayer meet in honor of his late father.

Leaders Gather to Remember Sahib Singh Verma

Several leaders from the Delhi BJP unit, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, and Mohan Singh Bisth, attended the event to pay homage to the late leader.

Born on March 15, 1943, in a family of farmers in Mundka village, Sahib Singh Verma began his political journey as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker. He was first elected to the Delhi Municipal Corporation on a Janata Party ticket in 1977 and later served as the Chief Minister of Delhi from 1996 for over two-and-a-half years.

CM Rekha Gupta Remembers His Legacy

Speaking at the prayer meet, CM Rekha Gupta reminisced about Sahib Singh Verma’s lasting impact on Delhi’s political landscape.

“I feel fortunate to continue the work he left behind. Our responsibility is to take Delhi forward from here,” she said.

Gupta also shared a personal memory, recalling how Sahib Singh Verma had called to congratulate her when she was elected as the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) President.

“Today, his daughter is the Chief Minister, and his son (Parvesh Verma) is a Minister. It could have been the other way around, but it is all the same. In our culture, elder sisters are given the first chance. We promise to work together to fulfill the dreams Sahib Singh Verma had envisioned for Delhi,” she added.

Tributes on Social Media

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta took to X to pay tribute to the late Chief Minister.

“Tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister late Sahib Singh Verma on his birth anniversary. His contribution to the service of Delhi and the nation will always be inspiring. He gave a new direction to society with his determination, hard work, and public welfare policies. His dedicated life will continue to inspire us to serve the people and work in national interest,” she posted.

Parvesh Verma’s Commitment to Delhi’s Development

Parvesh Verma, a key political figure in Delhi, vowed to fulfill his father’s unfinished work and contribute to the city’s development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Verma rose to prominence as a “giant slayer” after securing a decisive victory over AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly seat, defeating him by over 4,000 votes.