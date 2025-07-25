Delhi CM said she welcomes helpful criticism but claimed BJP is fixing AAP’s mess.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday welcomed constructive criticism over waterlogging and civic issues in the capital and lashed out at the AAP, saying her government is fixing the mess left behind by the previous regime.

Gupta’s reaction came a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi, shared multiple videos on social media, showing waterlogging in residential and industrial areas, and targeted the city government for failing to address the issue.

Speaking at the launch of Ayushman Arogya Mandir health facilities, Gupta said, “The same people who now post videos, saying ‘look at this road, look at this water’, were in power five months ago. Why did they not fix it then?”

The AAP said Gupta’s “blame-game” is straight out of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) old playbook. It said just like the BJP-led Centre holds Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for everything, the Delhi government will now go on blaming the AAP for the next five years to hide its own failures.

“If BJP had actually done any work, why did Delhi flood after a drizzle? In Rekha Gupta’s own Shalimar Bagh, the underpass is waterlogged and shut,” the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said in a statement.

Gupta called the opposition AAP the “better half” of her government, saying the party points out things that it could not do while it was in power in Delhi for more than a decade.

“We welcome constructive criticism. But the truth is that we are now fixing the mess that they left behind,” she said.

Gupta took a dig at the AAP, saying she is still looking for the health model that was touted by the party as world-class.

“They spent thousands of crores of rupees on hospitals but could not complete even one. Four ICU hospitals were to be started by the previous AAP government but only pillars were erected. Even appointments were stuck and hospitals were clubbed, to be headed by just one medical superintendent,” the chief minister said.

The Delhi government will now develop seven super-speciality hospitals in place of the incomplete ones and strengthen the healthcare system by digitising it, she added.

The BJP government will rectify every shortcoming pointed out by the AAP leaders because their party could not do so while ruling Delhi, Gupta said.