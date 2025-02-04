Delhi Police EC indulge in hooliganism against AAP, ignore BJP misconduct: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Delhi Chief Minister, has launched a scathing attack on the Delhi Police and the Election Commission (EC) for their alleged biased and unprofessional conduct in dealing with election-related issues.

Kejriwal claimed that both bodies were indulging in “hooliganism” against his party while shielding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from scrutiny over its own alleged misconduct.

His comments come amid growing tensions and controversy surrounding the Delhi Assembly elections, which are scheduled for February 5, 2025.

Kejriwal’s Allegations Against Delhi Police and EC

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Kejriwal condemned the actions of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission following the filing of a police case against Delhi CM Atishi.

The case stemmed from a complaint made by Atishi regarding what she described as “open hooliganism” against her and her supporters.

The Chief Minister had previously raised concerns about the lack of action by the Election Commission against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri’s family, who Atishi accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct without facing any consequences.

Kejriwal responded strongly, accusing the Delhi Police and the Election Commission of working in favor of the BJP. He wrote: “Election Commission filed a police case against Delhi CM after she complained about the open hooliganism.

So now this is the official stand of the Delhi Police and Election Commission — The ‘job’ of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission is to indulge in hooliganism against the Aam Aadmi Party, protect the hooliganism of the BJP, and distribute liquor, money, and goods.

If anyone stops them from doing this ‘work,’ a case will be filed against them for obstructing the ‘work’ of the police and the Election Commission.”

This inflammatory statement escalated the already tense political atmosphere ahead of the elections, as the AAP continues to accuse the Delhi Police and EC of being partial toward the BJP.

The Role of Delhi CM Atishi in the Controversy

The controversy intensified earlier when CM Atishi, the AAP candidate for the Kalkaji constituency, posted a message on social media expressing frustration over the Election Commission’s inaction regarding violations by Ramesh Bidhuri’s family.

Atishi accused the Election Commission of failing to act against BJP members who were violating the Model Code of Conduct during the election campaign. Her post read: “The Election Commission is also amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji’s family members are openly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and @ECISVEEP, and they filed a case against me! Rajiv Kumar ji: How much will you ruin the electoral process?”

Atishi’s social media post followed the announcement from the South East Delhi Police regarding her actions in Fateh Singh Marg.

According to the police, Atishi and her supporters were found violating the Model Code of Conduct after they gathered at the location with 50 to 70 people and 10 vehicles around 12:30 AM on February 4, 2025.

The police instructed the group to vacate the area, and a case was filed under Sections 223 BNS and 126 RP Act at the Govindpuri Police Station based on a complaint from the Flying Squad Team (FST).

BJP’s Alleged Misconduct and Growing Political Tensions

The controversy has added to the growing tensions surrounding the Delhi Assembly elections, which are set to take place on February 5, 2025. Kejriwal’s remarks suggest that the AAP believes the Election Commission and Delhi Police are actively working to protect the BJP from any scrutiny, while targeting AAP leaders.

The party has continuously accused the Election Commission and the police of being biased toward the BJP, highlighting what they claim are discrepancies in the handling of election violations.

The tensions are further fueled by the ongoing accusations of misconduct within the BJP’s ranks. While Atishi and Kejriwal have demanded accountability, their calls for action against the BJP have gone largely unanswered, leading to growing frustration within AAP ranks.

The Implications of Kejriwal’s Criticism

Kejriwal’s outspoken criticism of the Election Commission and Delhi Police has sent shockwaves through the political environment in Delhi, with both bodies facing increasing pressure to justify their actions.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the AAP has vowed to continue fighting what it sees as a biased system working to undermine their campaign.

These developments have raised important questions about the integrity of the electoral process and the role of governmental bodies in ensuring free and fair elections. As Delhi voters prepare to head to the polls, the allegations and political drama are sure to influence the overall election narrative.