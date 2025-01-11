Delhi Polls: Kejriwal Challenges BJP’s CM Candidate to Public Debate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP’s CM candidate to a public debate ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections. Will the confrontation take place?

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a bold political statement on Saturday by claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has selected its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections.

He further challenged the BJP leader to engage in a public debate, asserting himself as the de-facto CM face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Speaking at a press conference in the capital, Kejriwal shared insights from sources within his party, saying, “Our sources tell us that the BJP has zeroed in on the name of Ramesh Bidhuri for its Chief Ministerial candidate. The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) met yesterday and finalized his name. His official announcement is likely in the next few days.”

Kejriwal pointed out that the BJP has been hesitant to announce its CM candidate, a delay which he believes signals the party’s fear of defeat. He questioned, “I have been the CM face of my party since the beginning. Why hasn’t the BJP announced their candidate yet?”

Not holding back, Kejriwal extended an open challenge to the BJP’s CM candidate for a public debate. He stated, “There must be a debate between the BJP’s CM candidate and leaders from other parties, including us. He should explain what he has done for Delhi in the past 10 years. The public deserves to know their vision for the city, their record, and what plans they have for Delhi’s progress.”

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Voter Registrations

Kejriwal also accused the BJP of tampering with electoral rolls by registering ‘fake voters.’ Referring to revelations made by AAP MP Sanjay Singh about a sudden surge in voter registrations from BJP MPs and former MPs’ residences, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was growing desperate ahead of the elections. He added, “Some specific slums are registering 30-40 voters, and some shops have submitted applications for dozens of voters. Where are these ‘fictitious’ voters coming from?”

Also Read: Kejriwal Allegedly Swindled Rs 2,026 Crore Through Liquor Scam, Says CAG Report

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also addressed the issue, naming former BJP MP Parvesh Verma and other parliamentarians for allegedly using their residences for ‘fake’ voter registrations. Singh pointed out that while only a handful of voters were registered from MPs’ homes in the Lok Sabha elections, the number now stands at 30-40 voters from these locations.

As the election season heats up, AAP has already announced the names of all its candidates for the 2025 Delhi elections, while the BJP has declared 29 candidates so far. Sources indicate that another 41 names are likely to be announced soon.