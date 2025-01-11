Kejriwal Allegedly Swindled Rs 2,026 Crore Through Liquor Scam, Says CAG Report

New Delhi: A Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report has revealed that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers allegedly swindled over Rs 2,026 crore through the controversial liquor excise policy.

The report highlights a lack of transparency and illegal decision-making within the policy, which allegedly benefitted certain favoured licensees.

CAG Report Exposes Major Irregularities in Liquor Policy

The report, titled “Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi,” was made public on Saturday. It outlines several lapses in the Delhi government’s liquor policy, which have raised serious questions about accountability and governance under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The findings of the report are a major setback for the AAP ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections, as it gives fresh ammunition to the Opposition parties, particularly the BJP and the Congress, who have labeled the scandal as “Liquorgate.”

Key Findings of the CAG Report

One of the most damning conclusions of the report is the loss of Rs 890 crore due to the government’s failure to re-tender surrendered retail liquor licenses. The report also highlighted several key irregularities in the policy, including:

Lack of transparency in pricing

Violation of licensing rules , including the issue and renewal of licenses

, including the issue and renewal of licenses Non-penalization of violators

Failure to seek approval from the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Cabinet, or the Assembly for crucial decisions

The report also points to the non-setting up of labs to check the quality of liquor being supplied, which exposed millions of Delhi residents to potential health risks.

Losses and Policy Failures

The report details additional losses, including an estimated Rs 941 crore due to exemptions granted to zonal licensees. The government also failed to implement other key measures promised in the policy, such as setting up laboratories for quality assurance and creating super premium vends. Moreover, there were instances of businesses with questionable financial backgrounds holding liquor licenses across the supply chain.

The CAG also noted exclusivity arrangements between zonal licensees and wholesalers, as well as issues related to brand pushing, which raised concerns about the fairness of the policy’s implementation.

Opposition Reacts to CAG Findings

The BJP’s Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, has sharply criticized the AAP government, calling it the “most corrupt government in the country.” He demanded answers regarding who benefited from the alleged financial losses and whether any AAP leaders received kickbacks from the policy.

AAP Dismisses Allegations

In response to the CAG report, the AAP has questioned the authenticity of the leaked report, dismissing allegations of wrongdoing against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendra Jain, who are currently facing money laundering and corruption charges linked to the excise policy.

Impact on Delhi Assembly Elections

The CAG report’s explosive findings come at a critical time, with Delhi’s Assembly elections scheduled for February 5. The AAP currently holds 62 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, and the Opposition is seeking to capitalize on the allegations to make gains in the upcoming polls.

The elections will conclude with the results being declared on February 8.