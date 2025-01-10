Protest Outside Kejriwal’s House: AAP, BJP Clash Over Purvanchali Voters

New Delhi: The battle for the Purvanchali votebank in Delhi intensified on Friday as the ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP exchanged sharp accusations regarding the welfare of migrants from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Both parties have laid claim to being the true champions of the Purvanchali community.

BJP Protests Over Kejriwal’s “Anti-Purvanchali” Remarks

The BJP’s women’s wing staged a protest outside the residence of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, condemning his recent comments against Purvanchalis. The protest was in response to remarks Kejriwal allegedly made on Thursday, in which he referred to Purvanchali people as “fake voters.”

Also Read: Kejriwal Urges ECI to Ban Parvesh Verma Over Alleged Violations Ahead of Delhi Elections

In retaliation, Kejriwal defended himself by asserting that he had improved the lives of Purvanchalis by providing better civic and health services in the unauthorised colonies and slums where they predominantly reside.

Kejriwal’s Counter-Argument: BJP’s Lack of Development in Slums

On Friday, Kejriwal sought to quell the controversy by accusing the BJP-led central government of failing to bring development to unauthorised colonies, which house a large proportion of the Purvanchali community.

“People from Purvanchal come here and live in slums. Before 2014, it was difficult to live in these slums. It was a life of hell, with mud and sludge everywhere. There was no development. According to the Supreme Court and central government orders, no development could take place there. More than 90 per cent of the people in these slums are from Purvanchal. I want to ask the BJP, what have you done for slums in the last 10 years?” Kejriwal said, adding that the BJP was more focused on protests than actual governance.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva responded strongly, accusing Kejriwal of revealing his “dark mindset” with his remarks. He claimed that the AAP leader, driven by the fear of losing power, had lost his mental balance and insulted Purvanchali voters.

Importance of Purvanchali Voters in Delhi Elections

Purvanchali voters, who mostly reside in unauthorised colonies, make up around 42 per cent of Delhi’s 1.55 crore electorate. Their votes hold significant sway in nearly half of the city’s 70 Assembly constituencies, including key areas like Burari, Laxmi Nagar, and Dwarka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the concerns of this community in a rally, stating that the central government was working to provide ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies. He also criticized AAP for failing to provide basic amenities like roads and water to these areas.

AAP’s Efforts to Engage Purvanchali Voters

In an effort to engage the Purvanchali community, the AAP government has taken several steps, including declaring Chhath, a festival celebrated by Purvanchalis, as an official holiday in Delhi. The AAP has also made special arrangements for the religious event, constructing ghats near the Yamuna and providing artificial water ponds in colonies.

BJP’s Engagement with Purvanchali Voters

The BJP has actively engaged with the Purvanchali community through its Purvanchal Morcha. North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, a prominent figure from Purvanchal, has been projected as the party’s key leader from the region.

Upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections

The political battle between AAP and BJP is intensifying ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The AAP currently holds 62 seats in the Assembly, while the BJP has eight.