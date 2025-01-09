Kejriwal Urges ECI to Ban Parvesh Verma Over Alleged Violations Ahead of Delhi Elections

New Delhi: AAP’s National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take strict action against BJP nominee Parvesh Verma, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and manipulation of voter rolls in the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal stated that without intervention from the ECI, the electoral process could be reduced to a “big farce.”

Allegations Against Parvesh Verma

Kejriwal’s allegations focus on the alleged addition of 13,000 voters and the deletion of 5,500 voters’ names between December 15 and January 7 in New Delhi, where he is contesting against Verma and Congress nominee Sandeep Dikshit. The AAP leader has expressed concerns that such actions would undermine the integrity of the upcoming election on February 5.

“We have submitted an application to the ECI, and the practices currently taking place are a direct threat to the credibility of the election process,” Kejriwal said. “We have full faith in the Election Commission and trust that strict action will be taken to address these issues.”

Call for Removal of Election Officials

Kejriwal further demanded the removal of the District Election Officer and Electoral Registration Officer for New Delhi, alleging they have failed to take action against Verma’s actions. He claimed that Verma has been involved in unethical practices, such as conducting job fairs, distributing spectacles, and offering money to women, which violate MCC guidelines.

“Parvesh Verma’s home should be raided, and he should be banned from contesting the election. He is openly violating all the rules on social media,” Kejriwal emphasized.

Verma’s Response to Allegations

Parvesh Verma, on the other hand, denied the allegations, accusing Kejriwal and AAP leaders of panicking ahead of the elections and making baseless claims. Verma asserted that his efforts, including assisting youths in securing job opportunities and helping financially disadvantaged women, were being misrepresented.

Verma dismissed Kejriwal’s accusations as an indication that the AAP leader had already conceded defeat before the voting even took place. He maintained that his actions were part of his genuine efforts to support the community.

AAP Delegation Meets ECI

Earlier, Kejriwal led a delegation of party leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, to meet Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar. During the meeting, they urged the ECI to take action against Verma for his alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct.