Kejriwal of 2025 Worlds Apart from 2013, Says Parvesh Verma; BJP Unveils Vision for Better Delhi

New Delhi: BJP’s New Delhi Assembly candidate Parvesh Verma launched a fierce attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of corruption and hypocrisy. Verma remarked that the “Kejriwal of 2013 and 2025 were worlds apart.”

Accusations of Corruption and Hypocrisy

In an interview with IANS, Verma criticized Kejriwal for allegedly misusing public funds to transform the Chief Minister’s official residence on Flagstaff Road into a luxurious “Sheesh Mahal.”

“The entire city knows the truth now. Even children are saying that Arvind Kejriwal has engaged in corruption and built a palace. He once promised not to use official cars or bungalows, but today, the Kejriwal of 2013 and the Kejriwal of 2025 are worlds apart,” Verma stated.

Allegations of Mismanagement During COVID-19

Verma accused Kejriwal of prioritizing the renovation of his residence over addressing the COVID-19 crisis. “While thousands were dying in Delhi, the construction of the lavish palace was underway at the Chief Minister’s official residence. I’ve written to the PWD Secretary seeking permission to inspect it and will take locals along to witness how public money was spent,” he claimed.

BJP’s Vision for Delhi

Responding to AAP’s criticism of BJP leadership, Verma emphasized that his party values democracy and focuses on fulfilling promises. He outlined the BJP’s vision for a better Delhi, including:

Enhanced Public Transport: Increasing the number of buses from the current 2,500 to 20,000 and ensuring free bus travel for women.

Increasing the number of buses from the current 2,500 to 20,000 and ensuring free bus travel for women. Improved Infrastructure: Addressing infrastructure gaps and creating employment opportunities.

Addressing infrastructure gaps and creating employment opportunities. Housing for Slum Dwellers: Providing better living conditions and amenities.

Providing better living conditions and amenities. Pollution-Free Environment: Implementing policies to tackle pollution effectively.

Criticism of Opposition Alliances

Verma dismissed the INDIA bloc as a “group of corrupt leaders” with no significant standing in Delhi. “These parties have no standing in Delhi,” he said, adding that the BJP aims to hold AAP accountable for its governance failures.

Confidence in BJP’s Leadership

Confident in the BJP’s ability to transform Delhi, Verma stated, “We will provide better amenities, housing for slum dwellers, and a pollution-free environment, unlike the broken promises of the AAP government.”