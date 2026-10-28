Delhi SIR: Over 97.53 lakh electors’ figure in draft roll, final voter list on Dec 4

New Delhi: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, said that 97,53,577 electors have been included in the draft electoral roll prepared under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), while notices have been issued to 33,14,032 electors over mapping-related issues and logical discrepancies.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated the SIR in the National Capital Territory of Delhi on June 30, with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with the objective of ensuring that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll.

According to a press note issued by the CEO’s office, the enumeration phase continued until August 17, during which Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducted house-to-house visits to distribute and collect enumeration forms.

At the beginning of the exercise, Delhi had 1,45,10,299 registered electors. Although 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms was achieved, only 97,53,577 electors submitted their forms by August 17. The remaining 47,56,722 electors did not return their forms as they were categorised under absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD) categories.

The draft electoral roll was published on August 31 and is available on the websites of the CEO, Delhi, and District Electoral Officers (DEOs), as well as at voter centres and designated locations across the national capital.

The draft roll comprises 49,88,993 male electors, 47,64,137 female electors and 447 third-gender electors.

The claims and objections period, which began on August 31, will continue until October 30. Of the electors included in the draft roll, 33,14,032 have been identified for notices, including 13,79,789 cases of unmapped electors who could not be linked with the electoral rolls from the previous SIR conducted in 2002, and 19,34,243 cases involving logical discrepancies identified by the system.

The CEO’s office said that 31,26,576 notices, or 94.34 per cent of the total, had been disposed of and marked for inclusion in the final electoral roll. In cases involving logical discrepancies, notices have been generated for all identified electors.

Following the ECI’s instructions issued on September 29, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) collected documents and resolved 18,96,675 cases, accounting for 98.05 per cent of the logical discrepancy cases. These cases have been marked for inclusion in the final roll, while the remaining cases are expected to be disposed of shortly. The deadline for disposing of all notices is November 30.

To facilitate voter enrolment, special camps were organised at all 14,947 polling stations in Delhi on seven Sundays between September 20 and October 25. Additional camps were held at educational institutions on September 29, September 30, October 7 and October 8 to enrol young voters aged 18-25.

Special enrolment camps were also conducted at DUSIB night shelters and other locations for homeless people, transgender persons and sex workers. Separate arrangements were made for voters displaced by the demolition of colonies and settlements, including Bela Estate, Jailor Wala Bagh, Narela, Bawana, Mangol Puri and Wazirpur Industrial Area.

The CEO’s office reiterated that no elector’s name can be deleted from the draft electoral roll without providing the person concerned – a fair and reasonable opportunity to be heard.

The CEO’s office has urged all Delhi residents to check their names in the draft electoral roll and submit claims or objections by October 30 if their names are missing. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4, 2026.