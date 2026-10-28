Do not close shop of love in market of Diwali: CTI to Rahul on Nov 1 rally issue, seeks 20-minute meet with 20 traders

New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), an apex organisation representing traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi, on Wednesday wrote an open letter to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, seeking a 20-minute meeting with him to discuss the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.

In the letter, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal made a proposal involving 20 representatives from 20 major wholesale markets located near Ramlila Maidan, asking Rahul Gandhi to spare 20 minutes for a discussion on the potential impact of the rally on business activities in the national capital.

The CTI has proposed that if Rahul Gandhi can convince the traders during the meeting that the proposed mega rally, expected to draw one million people, would boost business and expand their customer base, the organisation would immediately withdraw its opposition and welcome the event.

However, if the traders convince Rahul Gandhi that the rally would adversely affect business in the 20 major markets surrounding Ramlila Maidan, he should postpone it until after Diwali in the public interest.

“We want dialogue, not a fight,” Goyal said.

He added that Rahul Gandhi often speaks about listening to everyone, including small traders, and that the proposed meeting would provide an opportunity to hear their concerns.

“Rahul Gandhi himself says that he listens to everyone and hears the voices of small traders. So, we, the traders from 20 markets, are asking him for 20 minutes. This would be the beauty of democracy,” Goyal said.

According to the CTI, the 20 markets fall within a radius of one to five kilometres of Ramlila Maidan and could face disruptions on the day of the rally.

The markets include Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Kashmere Gate, Nabi Karim, Karol Bagh, Ajmeri Gate, Daryaganj, Nai Sadak, Kinari Bazaar, Dariba Kalan, Fatehpuri, Naya Bazaar, Filmistan, Paharganj, Gaffar Market, Jama Masjid-Meena Bazaar and Lajpat Rai Market.

These markets represent a wide range of businesses, including wholesale electronics, electrical goods, spices, dry fruits, garments, jewellery, books, stationery, machinery, auto parts, furniture, timber, mobile phones, crockery and grocery items.

The CTI said the rally could affect traders’ business operations due to the anticipated crowd, traffic restrictions and possible diversions in the surrounding areas.

In its letter, the organisation also referred to Rahul Gandhi’s message of promoting love and harmony, saying traders respected his efforts but were concerned about the potential impact of the rally during the festive season.

“Rahul ji, you open a shop of love in the market of hatred, we respect you, but do not close the shop of love in the market of Diwali. We are the traders who are the true face of your shop of love,” the letter stated.

The CTI expressed hope that Rahul Gandhi would accept its request for a 20-minute meeting to discuss the November 1 rally and its possible consequences for traders in Delhi’s major commercial hubs.