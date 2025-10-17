Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy Urges Peaceful Observance of BC JAC Bandh on October 18

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy has appealed to all political parties and organisations to ensure that the statewide bandh called by the BC JAC on October 18, demanding 42% reservation in local bodies, is conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

In an official statement released on Friday, the DGP emphasized that maintaining law and order during the bandh is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders. He cautioned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found instigating violence, disrupting public peace, or engaging in unlawful activities under the pretext of the bandh.

Reddy assured that the Telangana Police have made comprehensive arrangements to monitor the situation across the state. “Police personnel and surveillance teams will remain vigilant throughout the day to prevent any disturbances. The public should not face inconvenience, and political parties must act with restraint and responsibility,” he stated.

Reiterating the department’s commitment to public safety, the DGP said that the police will take swift and firm action against those attempting to create trouble. He urged citizens to cooperate with authorities and contribute to ensuring that the bandh proceeds peacefully, reflecting the democratic spirit of Telangana.