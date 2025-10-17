Telangana Jagruti Extends Full Support to ‘Bandh for Justice’, Kavitha Slams Congress and BJP Over BC Quota Issue

Hyderabad: The ‘Telangana BC JAC’ led by R. Krishnaiah has appealed to all political parties and organisations to extend their support to the ‘Bandh for Justice’, being observed in demand for increasing reservations for Backward Classes (BCs). Responding positively to the appeal, Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha announced her organisation’s complete support for the bandh scheduled for Saturday.

Kavitha strongly criticised both the Congress and BJP, stating that neither party has the moral right to speak about BC reservations. “The BJP government at the Centre has been sitting for months on the bills passed by the Telangana Assembly and Legislative Council that seek to enhance BC reservations. Now they are taking part in the bandh — does that mean they have suddenly accepted those bills?” she questioned.

She also took aim at the Congress party, alleging that despite being in power in the state, it has failed to put genuine pressure on the Centre to approve the reservation bills. “Instead of fighting with the Union government, the Congress issued a meaningless GO and is now trying to project itself as a champion of BCs by leading the bandh. This is pure hypocrisy,” Kavitha remarked.

The Telangana Jagruti president accused both national parties of deceiving the BC communities, saying that their actions exposed their political opportunism. She reaffirmed that Telangana Jagruti will stand firmly behind the BC JAC in its fight for justice and will actively support tomorrow’s bandh.

Kavitha concluded by emphasizing that the movement for enhanced BC reservations represents the larger fight for social justice and equality in Telangana, urging all sections of society to come forward and make the bandh a success.