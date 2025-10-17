Owaisi Backs Congress’ Naveen Yadav in Jubilee Hills By-Election, Slams BRS for Failed Governance

Hyderabad: In a significant political development ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Congress candidate Naveen Yadav after Friday prayers and extended his blessings and support. The meeting, attended by former MP Mohammed Azharuddin and Faheem Qureshi, marks a crucial turn in the high-stakes contest.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Owaisi said the AIMIM would not field a candidate in Jubilee Hills and instead support Naveen Yadav in the interest of the constituency’s development. “This election is not about one individual’s sentiment but about the aspirations of 3.98 lakh voters of Jubilee Hills. People here deserve real progress,” Owaisi stated.

Criticizing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for its decade-long governance, Owaisi said the party had “completely failed to deliver development” despite holding both the MLA and Chief Minister positions from the constituency. “For ten years, Jubilee Hills saw no meaningful change. The government had the power and the opportunity but did nothing for its people,” he added.

The AIMIM chief further claimed that the by-election could have been avoided if the BRS had acted responsibly. “Everyone knew the late MLA Maganti Gopinath was unwell in 2023, yet the party still gave him a ticket. This by-election is a result of that poor judgment,” Owaisi remarked.

Urging voters to prioritize development over party politics, Owaisi said the government still has three years left in its term, and the people of Jubilee Hills need better housing, sewerage systems, drainage, hospitals, Anganwadi centers, and graveyards. “This election should bring justice to the residents who have been neglected for years,” he said.

Owaisi also highlighted the sharp decline in BRS’s popularity, pointing out that its vote share fell from 37% in the 2023 Assembly polls to just 15% in the Parliamentary elections. “The votes lost by BRS have gone to the BJP. Telangana’s voters must realize this and act wisely to prevent BJP’s growth,” he cautioned.

By aligning with the Congress candidate, Owaisi signaled AIMIM’s intent to play a decisive role in shaping the future of Jubilee Hills — a constituency he described as a symbol of both neglect and potential.