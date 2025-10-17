HYDRAA Strikes Again: 1.30 Acres of Govt Land Worth ₹110-Crore Freed from Encroachers in Kulsoompura, Goshamahal

Hyderabad: In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Hyderabad Development and Regularisation Authority (HYDRAA) successfully reclaimed over 1.30 acres of government land in Kulsoompura, located within the Goshamahal constituency. The land, valued at approximately ₹110 crore, had been illegally occupied for several years.

According to officials, the operation was carried out on Friday under the directives of HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, following a request from the Hyderabad District Collector to safeguard the land for public purposes. The reclaimed land, situated in Survey No. 50 of Asifnagar mandal, was found to be encroached upon by a man identified as Ashok Singh, who had reportedly built sheds on the property and rented them out to idol-makers.

Also Read: Hidden Camera Found in Bathroom Bulb Holder; House Owner Arrested, Electrician on the Run

HYDRAA officials, along with revenue authorities, conducted a detailed inspection and confirmed the land’s ownership as government property. Despite previous eviction drives by the Revenue Department, Ashok Singh allegedly continued to occupy the site, even attacking officials who attempted to clear it. Police records show that Singh has a history of land-grabbing cases and is listed as a rowdy-sheeter at Langer Houz, Mangalhat, and Shahinayathgunj police stations, with over eight criminal cases registered against him.

Authorities revealed that Singh had approached the City Civil Court, claiming ownership of the land, but the court ruled in favor of the government. Following the judgment, HYDRAA teams launched another clearance drive, finally removing the illegal structures and regaining control of the property.

The state government reportedly plans to utilize the recovered land for public welfare projects, including proposals for double-bedroom housing units for the poor. Local residents had also lodged complaints through the Prajavani grievance portal, urging officials to take action against the encroachments.

Officials emphasized that the reclaimed land will soon be integrated into government development initiatives, providing much-needed housing space in the densely populated area of Kulsoompura, where even a small plot has become scarce.