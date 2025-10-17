Hidden Camera Found in Bathroom Bulb Holder; House Owner Arrested, Electrician on the Run

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Vengal Rao Nagar, where a secret camera was discovered inside a bathroom bulb holder. The camera had allegedly been recording private moments of a newly married woman. Following a complaint by the victim, Madhura Nagar police registered a case and arrested the house owner, while the electrician involved remains absconding.

According to police reports, a 23-year-old woman employed in a private firm had been living with her husband in a rented house owned by Ashok Yadav in Jawahar Nagar. On October 4, the woman informed Yadav that the bathroom light was not working. He then sent an electrician to repair the bulb.

Days later, on October 13, the woman’s husband noticed that a screw from the bulb holder had fallen off. When he tried to fix it, he was shocked to find a small camera hidden inside the holder. Realizing the gravity of the situation, he immediately informed the house owner. However, Yadav allegedly dismissed the issue and refused to question the electrician, identified as Chintu.

When the couple insisted on confronting him, Yadav reportedly threatened them, warning that if they approached the police, he would harm them after being released from jail. Alarmed by his response, the couple lodged a formal complaint with the Madhura Nagar police.

Acting swiftly, police arrested Ashok Yadav and launched a manhunt for the electrician, who is currently on the run. Investigators are now verifying whether the footage from the hidden camera was recorded or shared elsewhere.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, with many demanding strict action against those responsible for such a serious breach of privacy.