Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79 after suffering from cardiac arrest

Mumbai: Renowned actor, director, and producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday at 11:40 AM after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and was under ventilator support in the ICU due to acute pneumonia. His son, Ashutosh Kumar, was by his side at the time of his death.

Funeral to Be Held Tomorrow

According to sources, it will take 2–3 hours to complete formalities and transfer his mortal remains to his home. His cremation is expected to take place tomorrow, as several family members are en route from Punjab.

Family Issues Statement on His Demise

The family issued a heartfelt statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dheeraj Kumar, a renowned actor, producer, and director, who left us due to cardiac arrest. He was under treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri West and was on ventilator support. The industry mourns the loss of a talented professional who contributed significantly to the world of entertainment. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Dheeraj Kumar’s Early Journey in Entertainment

Dheeraj Kumar entered the entertainment industry in 1965, having been a finalist in a talent contest alongside Rajesh Khanna and Subhash Ghai, with Rajesh Khanna winning the competition. His acting career spanned several decades, including a notable run in 21 Punjabi films between 1970 and 1984.

Iconic Moments and Notable Films

Kumar appeared in several memorable films such as:

Swami (notably in the song “Ka Karoon Sajani, Aaye Na Balam”)

Heera Panna

Raaton Ka Raja

Founder of Creative Eye

He later transitioned into television production and established Creative Eye Ltd, where he served as the Chairman and Managing Director. The company was instrumental in producing various hit TV shows over the years.

Last Public Appearance: ISKCON Temple Inauguration

One of his last public appearances was at the inaugural ceremony of the ISKCON temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, where he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in promoting Sanatan Dharma. He expressed humility at being treated as a VVIP at the event and spoke about the spiritual peace he felt visiting the temple.

“The spiritual importance of phrases like ‘Radhe Radhe Krishna Krishna’ is very significant, and I feel peaceful visiting this temple,” he had said.

A Legacy Remembered

Dheeraj Kumar leaves behind a legacy that spans acting, directing, and producing, with a contribution that has touched both the film and television industries. His passing marks the end of an era, and he will be remembered fondly by his peers and fans alike.