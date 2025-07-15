Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched in India: Price, Variants, Range, Features & Fast Charging Details
Kia India has officially launched its first locally manufactured electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV.
New Delhi: Kia India has officially launched its first locally manufactured electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV. This all-electric 7-seater Recreational Vehicle (RV) is manufactured at Kia’s Anantapur plant and marks a major step toward sustainable and accessible mobility in the Indian EV market. Prices for the Carens Clavis EV start from ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Carens Clavis EV Price & Variants in India
Kia is offering the Clavis EV in four variants with two battery pack options. Here’s the complete price list:
|Battery Pack
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|42kWh
|Carens Clavis EV HTK Plus (7-Seater)
|₹17,99,000
|42kWh
|Carens Clavis EV HTX (7-Seater)
|₹20,49,000
|51.4kWh
|Carens Clavis EV ER HTX (7-Seater)
|₹22,49,000
|51.4kWh
|Carens Clavis EV ER HTX Plus (7-Seater)
|₹24,49,000
Dual Battery Options with Up to 490 km Range
The Carens Clavis EV offers two battery configurations:
- 42kWh battery with 404 km ARAI-certified range
- 51.4kWh battery with 490 km MIDC-certified range
The SUV supports 100kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes.
Powertrain and Performance
The Carens Clavis EV features two motor options:
- 99kW motor (for the 42kWh version)
- 126kW motor (for the 51.4kWh version)
The top variant can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in just 8.4 seconds and produces a peak torque of 255 Nm, offering smooth and punchy performance suited for urban and highway conditions.
Designed for India: Safety & Practicality
Built to handle Indian road and climate conditions, the Clavis EV includes:
- IP67-rated battery (water & dust resistant)
- Liquid-cooled thermal management system
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology – can power small appliances externally, ideal for outdoor usage
A Practical and Spacious Family Electric SUV
As a 7-seater electric RV, the Carens Clavis EV focuses on interior space and comfort while also delivering cutting-edge EV features. It is designed to appeal to urban families looking for a reliable, premium electric mobility solution.
Kia Clavis EV Delivery and Bookings
Deliveries are expected to begin in the coming months, and bookings are now open at Kia dealerships and on the company’s official website.