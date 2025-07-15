Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched in India: Price, Variants, Range, Features & Fast Charging Details

New Delhi: Kia India has officially launched its first locally manufactured electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV. This all-electric 7-seater Recreational Vehicle (RV) is manufactured at Kia’s Anantapur plant and marks a major step toward sustainable and accessible mobility in the Indian EV market. Prices for the Carens Clavis EV start from ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Carens Clavis EV Price & Variants in India

Kia is offering the Clavis EV in four variants with two battery pack options. Here’s the complete price list:

Battery Pack Variant Price (Ex-showroom) 42kWh Carens Clavis EV HTK Plus (7-Seater) ₹17,99,000 42kWh Carens Clavis EV HTX (7-Seater) ₹20,49,000 51.4kWh Carens Clavis EV ER HTX (7-Seater) ₹22,49,000 51.4kWh Carens Clavis EV ER HTX Plus (7-Seater) ₹24,49,000

Dual Battery Options with Up to 490 km Range

The Carens Clavis EV offers two battery configurations:

42kWh battery with 404 km ARAI-certified range

with ARAI-certified range 51.4kWh battery with 490 km MIDC-certified range

The SUV supports 100kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes.

Also Read: Tesla Model Y Launched in India: Price, Variants, Range & On-Road Costs Revealed

Powertrain and Performance

The Carens Clavis EV features two motor options:

99kW motor (for the 42kWh version)

(for the 42kWh version) 126kW motor (for the 51.4kWh version)

The top variant can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in just 8.4 seconds and produces a peak torque of 255 Nm, offering smooth and punchy performance suited for urban and highway conditions.

Designed for India: Safety & Practicality

Built to handle Indian road and climate conditions, the Clavis EV includes:

IP67-rated battery (water & dust resistant)

(water & dust resistant) Liquid-cooled thermal management system

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology – can power small appliances externally, ideal for outdoor usage

A Practical and Spacious Family Electric SUV

As a 7-seater electric RV, the Carens Clavis EV focuses on interior space and comfort while also delivering cutting-edge EV features. It is designed to appeal to urban families looking for a reliable, premium electric mobility solution.

Kia Clavis EV Delivery and Bookings

Deliveries are expected to begin in the coming months, and bookings are now open at Kia dealerships and on the company’s official website.