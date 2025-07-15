Tesla Model Y Launched in India: Price, Variants, Range & On-Road Costs Revealed

New Delhi: Electric carmaker Tesla has officially launched its highly anticipated Model Y SUV in India. The vehicle is available in two variants:

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (LR-RWD)

However, Tesla has not launched the Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variant in India at this time.

Tesla Model Y Price in India: Starts at ₹59.89 Lakh

The ex-showroom price for the base Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive variant is ₹59.89 lakh, while the top-end Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version is priced at ₹67.89 lakh. Bookings are now open on Tesla’s official India website.

On-Road Price: How Much Will It Cost After Taxes?

For the RWD variant, the on-road price is approximately ₹60,99,690, which includes ₹2,92,818 GST. A fully-loaded configuration of the base model can go up to ₹63,82,490.

For the Long Range RWD variant, the on-road price is approximately ₹71,90,490, inclusive of ₹3,44,246 GST.

Deliveries to Begin in Q3 and Q4 2025

According to Tesla’s website:

Deliveries for the RWD version will begin in Q3 2025

will begin in Deliveries for the Long Range RWD will start from Q4 2025

Colors and Interiors: Customization Options

Model Y will be available in six color options, with Stealth Grey as the only standard color. The other five are offered as premium upgrades.

The interior offers two cabin themes:

All-Black Interior (Standard)

(Standard) Black and White Interior (Optional for ₹95,000 extra)

Wheels and Self-Driving Add-Ons

The RWD variant comes with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard. Tesla is also offering its Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability as an add-on at an additional cost of ₹6 lakh.

Driving Range & Performance: Up to 622 KM on a Single Charge

Tesla claims:

The Rear-Wheel Drive version delivers up to 500 km (WLTP range) and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds , with a top speed of 201 km/h .

version delivers up to and accelerates from , with a . The Long Range RWD offers a superior 622 km range, achieves 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, and also tops out at 201 km/h.

Tesla Expands in India With First Official Launch

This marks Tesla’s first official car launch in India, signaling the EV giant’s entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive markets. Industry experts believe this launch could reshape the premium EV segment in the country.