Tesla Model Y Launched in India: Price, Variants, Range & On-Road Costs Revealed
Electric carmaker Tesla has officially launched its highly anticipated Model Y SUV in India. The vehicle is available in two variants:
- Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
- Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (LR-RWD)
However, Tesla has not launched the Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variant in India at this time.
Tesla Model Y Price in India: Starts at ₹59.89 Lakh
The ex-showroom price for the base Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive variant is ₹59.89 lakh, while the top-end Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version is priced at ₹67.89 lakh. Bookings are now open on Tesla’s official India website.
On-Road Price: How Much Will It Cost After Taxes?
For the RWD variant, the on-road price is approximately ₹60,99,690, which includes ₹2,92,818 GST. A fully-loaded configuration of the base model can go up to ₹63,82,490.
For the Long Range RWD variant, the on-road price is approximately ₹71,90,490, inclusive of ₹3,44,246 GST.
Deliveries to Begin in Q3 and Q4 2025
According to Tesla’s website:
- Deliveries for the RWD version will begin in Q3 2025
- Deliveries for the Long Range RWD will start from Q4 2025
Colors and Interiors: Customization Options
Model Y will be available in six color options, with Stealth Grey as the only standard color. The other five are offered as premium upgrades.
The interior offers two cabin themes:
- All-Black Interior (Standard)
- Black and White Interior (Optional for ₹95,000 extra)
Wheels and Self-Driving Add-Ons
The RWD variant comes with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard. Tesla is also offering its Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability as an add-on at an additional cost of ₹6 lakh.
Driving Range & Performance: Up to 622 KM on a Single Charge
Tesla claims:
- The Rear-Wheel Drive version delivers up to 500 km (WLTP range) and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, with a top speed of 201 km/h.
- The Long Range RWD offers a superior 622 km range, achieves 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, and also tops out at 201 km/h.
Tesla Expands in India With First Official Launch
This marks Tesla’s first official car launch in India, signaling the EV giant’s entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive markets. Industry experts believe this launch could reshape the premium EV segment in the country.