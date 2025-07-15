Woman Caught Smuggling ₹62.6 Crore Worth Cocaine at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: In a major drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai seized ₹62.6 crore worth of cocaine from an Indian woman at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The woman was arriving from Doha to Mumbai on July 14 when officials intercepted her based on intelligence inputs.

Suspicious Baggage Reveals Drug-Filled Chocolates and Biscuits

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials thoroughly searched the woman’s luggage upon her arrival. Initially, the baggage appeared to contain six Oreo biscuit boxes and three chocolate boxes. However, upon opening them, officials discovered cocaine-filled capsules cleverly concealed inside the packaging.

300 Cocaine Capsules Recovered

In total, 300 capsules were found, which were later tested and confirmed to contain high-purity cocaine. The total weight of the recovered drugs was approximately 6,261 grams (6.2 kg).

Estimated Market Value: ₹62.6 Crore

Based on market value assessments, the seized cocaine is estimated to be worth around ₹62.6 crore in the illegal drug market, making it one of the biggest narcotics seizures at Mumbai airport this year.

Accused Woman Arrested Under NDPS Act

Following the seizure, DRI booked the woman under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and placed her under arrest. Further investigation is ongoing to trace the origin and destination of the narcotics, and whether she was part of a larger drug trafficking network.

DRI Mumbai Continues Crackdown on International Drug Smuggling

This case underscores the increasing trend of smugglers using innovative methods to bypass airport security. The DRI has reaffirmed its commitment to combating international drug smuggling and ensuring the safety and security of Indian borders.