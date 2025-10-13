Divis Foundation for Gifted Children inaugurates new office and relaunches Varnam Child Development Centre

Hyderabad: The Divis Foundation for Gifted Children (DFGC) marked an important milestone today with the inauguration of its new office, the unveiling of a refreshed identity, and the relaunch of the Varnam Child Development Centre (VCDC) – symbolizing the Foundation’s deepened commitment to inclusion, care, and excellence in child development.

Dr. Murali Divi, Chairman, Divis Laboratories Ltd., inaugurated the new DFGC office and commended the work done over the past decade, highlighting the Foundation’s growing role in society.

“DFGC reflects what we value most – compassion guided by science, and service built on integrity. The progress we see today is a result of sustained commitment and collective purpose. It is heartening to see this initiative evolve into a movement that nurtures potential and creates opportunity for every child.”

The new DFGC logo was unveiled by Ms. Nilima Divi, Managing Trustee of DFGC, signifying a renewed vision that blends empathy with excellence and continuity with renewal.

“Varnam represents that spirit beautifully,” said Ms. Nilima Divi. “It carries forward a legacy of care while expanding its horizons – ensuring that every child is seen, supported, and celebrated for who they are.”

The relaunch of Varnam Child Development Centre was led by Ms. Swarnalatha Divi, whose presence reflected the family’s deep commitment to inclusive child development.

Dr. Pramod Gaddam, President, DFGC, highlighted the significance of this transition: “This is not just about a new space or a new name – it is about building an ecosystem where early intervention, advocacy, training, and research come together with clarity and compassion, so that every child can thrive.”

The event was graced by distinguished guests and well-wishers from leading partner institutions and organizations, including several academic and development sector representatives who have been closely associated with DFGC’s collaborative initiatives.

The rebranded Varnam Child Development Centre, formerly the Child Development Centre under Fernandez Foundation, will continue to offer multidisciplinary developmental care while expanding into training, awareness, and research under DFGC’s stewardship.



With this transition, DFGC strengthens its role as an anchor institution advancing inclusive early childhood development, supported by collaborations with national and international partners. The ceremony concluded with a walkthrough of the facility, group photographs, and a reflection on DFGC’s vision to help every child shine in their own colour.