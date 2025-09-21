Don’t talk idli, dosa, vada — tell us the GST loss”: Bandi Sanjay’s sharp remarks

Karimnagar: union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday took aim at critics who, he said, were reducing serious economic concerns to regional jibes, and urged them to state openly the losses they claim were caused by recent GST reforms.

Paying rich tributes to Telangana stalwart Konda Laxman Bapuji on his death anniversary, Bandi Sanjay, flanked by local BJP leaders including district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy and former Mayor Sunil Rao, said it was wrong to speak of “idli, dosa and vada” while ignoring the real economic fallout.

“If there is a real problem caused by GST reforms, tell us the figure — tell the people in front of the media if you have the courage,” he told reporters.

Pointing out that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hails from the South, he added: “If there is any genuine issue because of the GST changes, bring it to her attention and it will be resolved. Otherwise, refrain from cheap jibes about North and South.”

He warned that those who indulge in such “nonsense” risk losing public credibility — “the people themselves will teach such idlers a lesson,” he said.

At the ceremony, Bandi Sanjay lauded Konda Laxman Bapuji as an enduring inspiration for Telangana — a leader of the handloom movement, a fighter against Nizam-era domination, a grassroots organiser who converted his own home into a base for the Telangana movement, and a campaigner for the upliftment of the poor. Recalling Bapuji’s long public service — from civil rights work and prison terms to his roles as Deputy Speaker, minister and MLA — the minister called on the state government to officially commemorate Bapuji’s birth and death anniversaries in his native Uruwada.

Bandi Sanjay also announced BJP’s plans to run a “Seva Pakshasava” from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations.

As part of the drive, he said, the party would run awareness programmes about the benefits of GST reforms across the district until September 29 and promised to “respect GST buyers and sellers” while countering misinformation.

The minister appealed to the public and political opponents alike to preserve and propagate Bapuji’s legacy of sacrifice, honesty and struggle for Telangana’s self-respect. “We are here today and gone tomorrow — but the good we do is eternal. It must inspire future generations,” he said.