One Dead, Over 25 Injured in Dumper-Bus Collision in Gujarat’s Hazira

Surat: A tragic road accident occurred early this morning in Hazira, Gujarat, when a speeding dumper truck collided with a public transport bus, leading to the death of one passenger and injuries to more than 25 others out of the 50 onboard.

The accident, which took place near the industrial hub of Hazira, caused both vehicles to overturn, creating a chaotic scene at the site.

Immediate Rescue and Emergency Response

Following the collision, local residents quickly rushed to the accident site to assist in rescuing passengers trapped inside the overturned bus. Authorities responded swiftly by deploying eight 108 emergency ambulances along with several private ambulances to transport the injured victims to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Local law enforcement officials reached the location soon after receiving the alert, working efficiently to manage traffic congestion and secure the area. Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and an official investigation into the cause of the accident has commenced.

Hazira: A Major Industrial Hub

Hazira, situated near Surat, is an important economic and industrial center in Gujarat. The town is home to large-scale industries, including:

Essar Steel (AMNS) – A leading steel manufacturing unit

– A leading steel manufacturing unit ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) – India’s largest oil exploration company

– India’s largest oil exploration company Kribhco – A major player in fertilizer production

– A major player in fertilizer production Shell – An international oil and gas company with significant operations in the region

– An international oil and gas company with significant operations in the region Larsen & Toubro (L&T) – A key engineering and construction conglomerate specializing in shipbuilding and heavy machinery

The region’s industrial significance makes it a high-traffic area, increasing the likelihood of road accidents due to the continuous movement of heavy vehicles and public transport.

Rising Road Accidents in Gujarat: Alarming Statistics

Gujarat has witnessed a steady rise in road accidents over the past few years, highlighting an urgent need for better road safety measures and stricter traffic regulations. According to state records:

In 2022 , Gujarat reported 15,751 road accidents , marking an increase from 15,186 accidents in 2021 .

, Gujarat reported , marking an increase from . Over 7,000 fatalities were recorded in 2022 , with over-speeding identified as the leading cause.

were recorded in , with identified as the leading cause. Between 2020 and 2023 , Gujarat recorded an average of 21 deaths per day due to road accidents.

, Gujarat recorded an due to road accidents. The fatality rate increased by 18% , with deaths rising from 6,281 in 2020-21 to 7,656 in 2022-23 .

increased by , with deaths rising from to . Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of injury cases in 2024 , with 15,489 incidents in the first seven months alone.

recorded the highest number of injury cases in , with in the first seven months alone. In July 2023, Gujarat saw 11,678 road accidents, averaging 18 injuries every hour.

Need for Improved Road Safety Measures

Given the rising number of accidents in Gujarat, authorities and local governments must prioritize road safety by implementing stricter regulations and awareness campaigns. Some key measures that can be taken include:

Enhanced Traffic Monitoring: Installing advanced surveillance cameras at accident-prone zones.

Installing advanced surveillance cameras at accident-prone zones. Speed Limit Enforcement: Strict penalties for over-speeding and reckless driving.

Strict penalties for over-speeding and reckless driving. Improved Road Infrastructure: Repairing potholes and implementing better lighting on highways and busy roads.

Repairing potholes and implementing better lighting on highways and busy roads. Public Awareness Campaigns: Educating drivers and pedestrians about safe road practices.

Educating drivers and pedestrians about safe road practices. Emergency Response Readiness: Increasing the number of ambulances and quick-response teams in accident-prone areas.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Action

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the Hazira bus accident to determine the precise cause and identify any negligence. Police officials are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and interviewing witnesses to understand the sequence of events leading up to the tragic collision.

As Gujarat continues to develop as an industrial powerhouse, ensuring the safety of its road networks is crucial.

This accident serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for robust traffic regulations and improved road safety infrastructure to prevent such tragedies in the future.

For further updates on this incident and road safety measures in Gujarat, stay tuned.