EAM Jaishankar Meets Former NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg at Munich Security Conference

Munich: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar engaged in crucial meetings during the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany, with one of the highlights being his interaction with former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who has recently taken on the role of Norway’s Finance Minister.

EAM Jaishankar took to social media platform X to share insights from his meeting with Stoltenberg, stating, “Started the day today meeting Norwegian Finance Minister and incoming chair of Munich Security Conference Jens Stoltenberg. A useful exchange on the evolving global security architecture.”

Strengthening India-Norway Cooperation

The meeting between Jaishankar and Stoltenberg is significant as it follows a series of diplomatic exchanges aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Norway. In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Rio de Janeiro, where both leaders discussed deepening cooperation in renewable energy, blue economy, green hydrogen, solar and wind energy, and other sectors like fisheries and space.

The Norwegian government’s “India Strategy,” set to prioritize key cooperation areas until 2030, reflects the growing bilateral relations. Norway is also set to host the Third India-Nordic Summit, which could usher in a new phase of India-Nordic relations.

Discussions with Argentina, Denmark, and Romania

In his second meeting, EAM Jaishankar met with Argentina’s Foreign and Trade Minister Gerardo Werthein, where they focused on expanding trade, investment, and shared perspectives on global affairs.

Following this, Jaishankar held talks with Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, discussing the “complex challenges of European security” and exploring avenues for closer collaboration.

Trade and connectivity were on the agenda during Jaishankar’s meeting with Emil Hurezeanu, Romania’s Foreign Minister, as both sides discussed ways to enhance ties between New Delhi and Bucharest.

Insights from Austrian Foreign Minister

The EAM’s day wrapped up with a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Jaishankar noted Schallenberg’s insights on European security, describing their discussions as valuable. Schallenberg expressed his pride in the strength of Austria-India relations, stating on X, “Always a delight to meet my dear colleague Dr S Jaishankar and discuss how to jointly tackle global challenges. Proud to see Austrian-Indian relations at an all-time high!”

EAM Jaishankar’s meetings at the Munich Security Conference underscored India’s growing diplomatic footprint and its commitment to strengthening global partnerships in addressing pressing global challenges.