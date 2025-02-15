Bribery Allegations Rock ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Respond

Mumbai: The latest episode of the popular reality show ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ sparked controversy when allegations of bribery were leveled against gang leader Prince Narula and his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary.

The drama began when a contestant accused Prince Narula of demanding Rs 20 lakhs in exchange for securing a spot on the show. The claims surfaced during a tense moment when host Rannvijay opened a contestant’s file containing the accusation. The revelation shook the contestants and viewers alike, adding fuel to the ongoing controversy.

Prince Narula Denies Allegations

Prince Narula swiftly denied the accusations, defending himself by saying, “Mera bhai pichle paanch saal se aa raha hai auditions dene aur last year ke baad usne finally band kiya auditions dena kyunki uska nahi hua! Aur maine kisi ko nahi bola ki mera bhai aa raha hai please dekhna, khud auditions de aur aa.” (My brother has been auditioning for the last five years, and after last year, he stopped because he wasn’t selected. I never told anyone to look at him).

Alleged Involvement of Yuvika Chaudhary

The situation escalated when another contestant, Dayali, claimed that Siwet, a former Roadie, had gotten in only after connecting with Prince Narula’s wife, Yuvika Chaudhary. Prince, visibly angered, responded, “Dekho mere tak baat hoti na, mai kuch nahi bolta, but ab tumne meri wife ka naam liya hai” (If it was about me, I wouldn’t have said anything, but now you’ve taken my wife’s name).

The Story Unravels

The drama reached its peak when Siwet was called in to clarify the situation. Then, Rakesh, the original source of the bribery claims, was brought in to set the record straight. He completely denied any money-related involvement, exposing the situation as a tangled web of rumors. Prince then retorted, “Tujhe lagta hai hum bikau hain?” (Do you think we are for sale?).

A Chaotic Episode Filled with Emotion

As emotions ran high, contestants broke down in tears, and Rannvijay had to intervene. He warned the audience against believing every rumor, reminding everyone that scams and frauds exist in every field, including reality shows.

This week’s episode featured 15 contestants, each impressing the Gang Leaders with their extraordinary skills. Highlights included Zorawar‘s 17 Guinness World Records and Muskian’s jaw-dropping yoga stunts, making the selection of the top contestants even more difficult.

‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ continues to air on MTV and JioHotstar, with viewers eagerly awaiting more twists and turns in the ongoing season.