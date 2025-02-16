EAM Jaishankar Meets Israel FM Gideon Saar at Munich Security Conference 2025

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held a productive meeting with Israeli Finance Minister Gideon Saar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2025 (MSC2025). The two leaders discussed key issues surrounding bilateral relations and the ongoing situation in West Asia.

Strengthening India-Israel Bilateral Relations

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), EAM Jaishankar highlighted the strong and significant partnership between India and Israel. He wrote, “Great to meet FM Gideon Saar of Israel on sidelines of #MSC2025. Exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia/Middle East. Underlined the strength and significance of our bilateral partnership.”

This meeting marks another step in the deepening relationship between the two nations. The dialogue focused on the evolving geopolitical landscape of West Asia, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to cooperation in a wide range of sectors.

EAM Jaishankar’s Meeting with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

In addition to his discussions with Minister Saar, EAM Jaishankar also met with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the conference. The two leaders shared a warm greeting and exchanged views on various global and regional issues.

Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for Rabuka’s insights, tweeting, “An honor to meet PM & FM @slrabuka of Fiji this evening. Always nice to hear his recollections, views and insights.”

India-Israel Strategic Partnership and West Asia Situation

The ongoing discussions between India and Israel reflect the growing depth of their strategic partnership. In May 2023, EAM Jaishankar and then-Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held talks covering several areas of cooperation, including connectivity, mobility, and academic and scientific research.

In a recent telephonic conversation on India’s 78th Independence Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the evolving situation in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the urgent need to de-escalate tensions, call for the immediate release of hostages, and provide continued humanitarian assistance to affected areas.

A Flourishing Relationship Between India and Israel

Since establishing full diplomatic relations in 1992, India and Israel have developed a robust partnership across multiple sectors, including defense, technology, agriculture, and political affairs. The two countries continue to enhance their ties with a focus on mutual benefit and regional stability.

As India-Israel relations grow stronger, the collaboration between the two nations is expected to expand further in the coming years, particularly in response to the shifting dynamics of the Middle East and global geopolitics.