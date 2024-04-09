North India

EC to install GPS location tracking system in vehicles used for LS polls

The Election Commission has decided to install GPS location tracking system in all vehicles that will be used for polling purposes in West Bengal, an official said.

Kolkata: The Election Commission has decided to install GPS location tracking system in all vehicles that will be used for polling purposes in West Bengal, an official said.

A communication in this regard has been sent to the poll workers, he said on Monday.

“The GPS tracking system will be used to monitor the movement of EVMs and other polling materials from the distribution/dispersion centre and receipt centre (DCRC) to the polling station on the day before the elections, and to ensure that no tampering occurs while bringing them to the strong room after polling,” the official said.

The poll body has asked the administration to take prompt action if any discrepancy is noticed, besides questioning the drivers of the vehicles concerned and the staff in-charge of the EVMs, he said.

Meanwhile, the commission on Monday appointed Joint Secretary in the School Education Department, Arnab Chatterjee as the Joint Chief Electoral Officer.

Chatterjee succeeds Rahul Nath, an official order said.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in the state will commence on April 19.

