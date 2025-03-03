ECI Notifies Elections for 10 MLC Seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Voting on March 20

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, March 3, 2025, issued notifications for biennial elections to 10 Legislative Council (MLC) seats across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) in both states will cast their votes on March 20 to elect new representatives.

ECI Announces Biennial Elections for 10 MLC Seats

Key Election Schedule

Nominations Deadline : March 10, 2025

: March 10, 2025 Scrutiny of Nominations : March 11, 2025

: March 11, 2025 Withdrawal Deadline : March 13, 2025

: March 13, 2025 Polling Date : March 20, 2025 (9 AM–4 PM)

: March 20, 2025 (9 AM–4 PM) Vote Counting: March 20, 2025 (5 PM onwards)

The retiring MLCs from both states will complete their terms on March 29, 2025.

Telangana MLC Elections: Political Dynamics

Five MLC seats in Telangana will be contested, with prominent outgoing members including:

Mahmood Ali , Satyavathi Rathod , and Seri Subash Reddy (BRS)

, , and (BRS) Mallesham Yegge (Congress, former BRS member)

(Congress, former BRS member) Mirza Riyazul Hassan Effendi (AIMIM)

Congress, which holds 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly, is poised to secure three MLC seats. The party may ally with AIMIM (7 seats) and CPI (1 seat) to consolidate its position. Meanwhile, BRS (28 MLAs) aims to retain at least two seats, while the BJP (7 MLAs) remains a minor player17.

Andhra Pradesh: NDA’s Dominance

In Andhra Pradesh, five MLC seats are up for grabs. The NDA coalition (TDP-Jana Sena-BJP), with 164 MLAs in the 175-member Assembly, is expected to sweep all seats. Key retiring members include:

Yanamala Rama Krishnudu , Duvvarapu Rama Rao (TDP)

, (TDP) Janga Krishna Murthy (seat vacant since May 2024)

The TDP is likely to allocate three seats to allies:

Two seats for Jana Sena

for One seat for BJP

Prominent candidates include actor Nagendra Babu (brother of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan) and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao7.

Security and Transparency Measures

Three-tier security at counting centers.

at counting centers. CCTV surveillance and restricted entry for unauthorized personnel.

and restricted entry for unauthorized personnel. Mobile phones banned in counting halls16.

Analysis: With results declared on March 20, these elections will test the Congress’s alliance strategy in Telangana and reinforce the NDA’s dominance in Andhra Pradesh. Stay tuned for updates.

(Reported by Munsif News Network)