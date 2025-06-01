"Woman Shown Drinking Dog’s Milk in Shocking PETA Billboard (Video)"

Mumbai, June 1 – On the occasion of World Milk Day, animal rights organization PETA India has launched a billboard campaign aimed at challenging societal norms around dairy consumption and speciesism. The billboard, which has stirred strong reactions, depicts a woman drinking milk from a dog (female canine) – a disturbing image designed to force viewers to rethink their consumption of animal milk.

Where Are These Billboards Displayed?

These billboards have been installed in prominent locations across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Noida.

The Harsh Realities of the Dairy Industry

Dr. Kiran Ahuja, Senior Manager at PETA India, elaborated on the cruelty within the dairy industry:

“Forcing cows and buffaloes into repeated pregnancies, taking away their calves, and diverting milk meant for their young to humans is neither natural nor ethical.”

She explained that in the dairy sector, cows and buffaloes are subjected to artificial insemination repeatedly to keep them lactating. After giving birth, calves are separated immediately—female calves are retained for future milk production, while male calves are often discarded, sold for slaughter, or end up in the leather industry.

Animals are kept in factory-like conditions, where their natural instincts and emotional well-being are ignored.