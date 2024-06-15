Air India launches direct daily service between Vijayawada and Mumbai

Hyderabad: Air India, India’s leading global airline, on Saturday, said it has launched a direct daily service between Vijayawada and Mumbai enhancing their network connectivity in Andhra Pradesh.

A special ceremony was hosted at the Vijayawada Airport (Andhra Pradesh), Domestic Terminal at Gannavaram to mark the occasion of the inaugural flight, the airlines said in a release.

The inaugural flight to Mumbai took off after passengers were greeted and felicitated by Air India’s on-ground staff and Airport authorities.

The direct service will enhance the connection between Vijayawada and Mumbai, meeting a long-standing need.

Operated by an A320 family of single-aisle aircraft, flight AI598 will take off from Mumbai at 1555 hrs to arrive in Vijayawada at 1745 hrs. The return flight AI599 will depart Vijayawada at 1910 hrs to land in Mumbai at 2100 hrs.

Passengers can avail of convenient international connections to destinations in the UK, the North Americas, Dubai, and Singapore as well as to over 45 domestic destinations.

Bookings for the flights are available across all channels, including Air India’s official website (www.airindia.com), mobile app, and travel agents, including online travel agents.

MPs Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Kesineni Sivanath graced the occasion.